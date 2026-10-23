Punjab Reports 510 Stubble Burning Incidents Fines Imposed In 184 Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Patiala, Oct 23 (IANS) The Punjab administration has continued its efforts to curb stubble burning across the state, with 510 incidents reported as of October 22, according to a report by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Physical inspections have been conducted in 467 cases, while environmental compensation (EC) has been imposed in 184 cases.

According to the report, stubble burning was confirmed at 195 locations across the state. Records regarding the role of nodal officers and other concerned staff have also been documented in four cases.

The report stated that environmental compensation totalling Rs 9.30 lakh had been imposed, of which Rs 4.93 lakh had been recovered.

Tarn Taran and Amritsar accounted for the highest number of reported incidents. Tarn Taran recorded 247 incidents, of which 229 were inspected, while environmental compensation was imposed in 97 cases.

Amritsar reported 136 incidents, with inspections conducted in 127 cases. Environmental compensation was imposed in 51 cases in the district.

Other districts also reported incidents of stubble burning. Gurdaspur recorded 32 cases, followed by Ferozepur with 26, Kapurthala with 18, and Fazilka and Jalandhar with nine incidents each.

Patiala reported five incidents, of which four were inspected. Environmental compensation was imposed in three cases.

However, the district-wise figures mentioned in the report appear to differ from the overall state tally, warranting verification of the data.

The report further stated that warning notices had been issued to 227 nodal and supervisory officers in connection with efforts to prevent stubble burning. First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in four cases, while 166 red entries have been recorded.

No departmental charge sheets have been issued, or suspension orders passed against the officers concerned, according to the report.

The state administration continues to monitor agricultural fields and take action against violations as part of its campaign to prevent stubble burning.

Despite inspections, penalties and other enforcement measures, the reported incidents highlight the continuing challenge of eliminating the practice.

The administration is monitoring and taking action against stubble-burning incidents. However, the number of incidents reported and environmental compensation collected amid efforts to curb stubble burning in fields indicated the need for continued monitoring and action.