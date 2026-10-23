Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat: Big Rajyotsava Gift! Sleeper Train Starts November 1

Bengaluru: Indian Railways has lined up a massive gift for the people of Karnataka this Kannada Rajyotsava. The highly anticipated Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Silicon City Bengaluru and commercial capital Mumbai will officially hit the tracks on November 1.

Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna shared this big update on his social media handle. He confirmed that this will proudly be the second Vande Bharat sleeper train in the country.

Bengaluru to Mumbai in just 16 hours!

Regular superfast or express trains running between Bengaluru and Mumbai currently take over 24 hours to reach the destination. But the new Vande Bharat sleeper train will cover this massive distance in just 16 hours. Passengers will end up saving a solid 8 hours of their valuable time.

Key Highlights of the Train:

16 Air-Conditioned (AC) Coaches: The train will feature a fully AC sleeper setup.

823 Ultra-Modern Berths: The railways has provided modern berths, excellent lighting, and noise-free cabins to make your overnight journey super comfortable.

World-Class Safety: The train comes equipped with the KAVACH automatic safety system, CCTV surveillance, and emergency communication facilities.

Flight-Like Interiors: Passengers will get clean bio-vacuum toilets, sensor-based doors, and premium catering services.

I'!

Launching on 1 November 2026, India's second Vande Bharat Sleeper train will connect Mumbai and Bengaluru in just 16 hours, cutting travel time by up to 8 hours!

. 16 fully air-conditioned coaches for a premium overnight experience.

. 823 comfortable berths for a smoother, more relaxing journey.

Blazing speed. Premium comfort. World-class engineering.

- V. Somanna (@VSOMANNA_BJP) October 22, 2026

New speed for two mega cities

Bengaluru and Mumbai are the top economic hubs of the country. Thousands of businessmen, IT professionals, and tourists travel between these two mega cities every single day. Minister V. Somanna pointed out that this new semi-high-speed sleeper train will give passengers a luxurious, budget-friendly alternative to expensive flight tickets.