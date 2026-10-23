Udta Teer X Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's Film Wins Hearts? Check Out Audience Tweets

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer is attracting attention for its unusual combination of spy drama, patriotism and situational comedy. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film revolves around a bizarre identity mix-up that sets the stage for a series of comic situations. With the movie arriving in theatres, audiences have begun sharing their reactions on social media. Here's what the early tweets suggest about the film's entertainment quotient.

Udta Teer Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Its Comedy And Twists

Early reactions to Udta Teer have been encouraging, with some viewers praising its humour, unexpected twists and patriotic elements. One social media user awarded the film four stars, describing it as a masala entertainer that combines patriotism with a series of surprises.

#UdtaTeerReview: A Masaledaar Patriotic Comedy with Twists after Twists!

RATING: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5*

#UdtaTeer surprises with its twisty narrative that doesn't stop being humourous and funny throughout the runtime. We have seen Deshbhakti films, but nothing like this before!

#AyushmannKhurrana is back in the content game as this one adds another unique film in his filmography. The major show stealer is #RahulBose – you have never seen him like this and will never see doing something as funny as this in future.

There is a solid backup to the story, every situation makes sense and creates hysterical moments that are hilarious. It's "comedy of errors" and "situational comedy" done right after a long time in Bollywood.

#MukulDev is superb, #SuhailNayyar gets a meaty role and our ladies #SaraAliKhan #SmitaTambe are fine. #RamKapoor #BrijendraKala #GulshanGrover add more delightful moments to the film.

#AkashKaushik has written a perfect humorous film for his directorial debut and this will make you forget his past work for sure. He ha topped all his previous films with Udta Teer.

Patriotism, confusion, comedy, drama, twists, action, thrill and crowd pleasing moments – Udta Teer has it all. Go, book your tickets and you'll definitely enjoy it!

- $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 22, 2026

The viewer appreciated the film's narrative and comic situations, suggesting that the story maintains its humour throughout. The user also highlighted its blend of comedy of errors and situational comedy, calling it a refreshing approach in Bollywood.

#Udtateer - Ayushman Khurana comedy angle and patriotic angle is really very good. The director Akash has tried to show this in a very good way. #MukulDev and #RahulBose look like very funny characters. The public was very happy watching it, they were enjoying it a lot.

If you are getting bored, then go and watch this film. Book your tickets and watch this film, but I guarantee you will not get bored.

#SaraAliKhan will be seen as #AyushmanKhurana wife in the film, as we have seen in the trailer. So the film can be very good, book your tickets.

@ayushmannk @RahulBose1

- Filmy Telling (@filmytelling) October 22, 2026

Another viewer praised Ayushmann Khurrana's comic performance and the film's patriotic angle. The user also singled out Mukul Dev and Rahul Bose, suggesting that their characters add to the film's humour. According to the post, the audience in the theatre appeared to be enjoying the comic sequences.

#UdtaTeerReview: A hilarious patriotic comedy packed with unexpected twists!

Ayushmann Khurrana impresses once again, while Rahul Bose steals the show with his outstanding comic timing.

⭐ Rating: 4/5

#UdtaTeer #AyushmannKhurrana #RahulBose Dainik Savera Times News & Media Network (@Faridsavera2634) October 22, 2026

While these reactions offer a positive first impression, they represent individual opinions rather than a definitive verdict on the film's overall reception.

Udta Teer Story: What Is Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan's Film About?

Directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer takes an unconventional route into the spy-comedy genre. The reported premise centres on a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and begins believing that he is an Indian agent. This confusion forms the foundation for the film's comedy, with espionage and cross-border tensions providing the backdrop.

The storyline aims to bring together mistaken identity, patriotic themes and unexpected situations. Rather than relying solely on conventional spy-film action, the film attempts to explore the humorous possibilities of a character caught between two identities.

The movie also features a sizeable supporting cast, including Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Brijendra Kala. Their presence adds to the ensemble-driven nature of the film.

For Ayushmann, the project offers another opportunity to explore an offbeat character, while the combination of comedy and espionage gives the film a distinct premise.

Sara Ali Khan Calls Udta Teer Fresh And Original

Sara Ali Khan has expressed enthusiasm about the film, describing it as one of the freshest projects she has worked on. The actor has also indicated that her character offers a different experience from some of her previous roles.

Speaking about the film, Sara said, "Udta Teer is one of the freshest films I have been a part of. It is a very funny, new and original film."

She also highlighted the depth of her character, explaining that the role allowed her to explore a dimension she had not played in quite the same way before.

With Ayushmann and Sara leading the cast, Udta Teer is attempting to offer audiences a mix of humour, patriotism and spy-thriller elements. The initial social media posts shared here lean positive, particularly towards the film's comic sequences and twists. However, a broader range of audience reactions and reviews will be needed to determine whether the film sustains its appeal beyond the first wave of responses.