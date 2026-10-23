G700 Ark Edition Showcases All-Terrain Technology At The JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUANGSHAN CITY, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day, the G700 Ark Edition completed an emergency navigation trial at JETOUR G Series' specialized navigation base, followed by hands-on driving experiences for global media. The demonstration highlighted its on-water navigation capabilities and GAIA Ark Tech, validating the amphibious capabilities of a production vehicle and advancing JETOUR G Series' exploration of all-terrain mobility.









GAIA Ark Tech is a key component of JETOUR G Series' all-terrain technology system. Designed for scenarios such as emergency rescue, outdoor exploration and demanding field operations, it aims to deliver reliable mobility in challenging environments by extending vehicle movement beyond conventional terrain.

GAIA Ark Tech integrates comprehensive sealing, intelligent navigation stability, and a dedicated 800V water-fording system with the CEM-O Amphibious Range-Extender. In navigation mode, the powertrain redirects energy to the dedicated system, helping the vehicle move forward and maintain directional control on the water. Combined with IP68-rated protection for key components, these technologies support a transition from conventional wading to controlled on-water mobility.

A European media representative said:“Unlike the concept-level modified products commonly seen in the industry, the G700 Ark Edition is a true production-grade amphibious vehicle. Its stable on-water performance, mature system logic, and full all-terrain capability exceed common expectations for a production model, demonstrating JETOUR's technological expertise in all-domain mobility.”

The G700 Ark Edition shares the standard model's GAIA all-terrain intelligent architecture, core technology foundation, and quality standards. With GAIA Ark Tech, it combines off-road capability on land with controlled water navigation and emergency mobility.

JETOUR G Series continues to advance all-terrain technology through practical engineering and real-world testing. Global media experiences help connect technology development with user experience and demonstrate the capabilities of GAIA Ark Tech under real-world conditions. JETOUR G Series will continue developing mobility solutions for diverse travel needs and specialized applications.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to its "Travel+" strategy. The brand is present in 100+ countries and regions, with 2,000+ sales and service outlets and 50 million+ users. Its R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central and South America, and ASEAN. The portfolio includes the light off-road T-Series and the premium off-road G-Series, covering needs from urban commuting to camping and long-distance travel.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

+13757229826

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at