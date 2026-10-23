From Off-Road Travel To Nature Conservation: JETOUR Brings Its“Travel+” Ecosystem To Life

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For JETOUR, travel means more than discovering new places. It also means respecting and protecting the natural world. Its“Travel” ecosystem connects travel, off-road exploration, and nature conservation, encouraging responsible exploration.









On October 22, the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day brought international guests to Xiazhu Lake National Wetland Park in Deqing, Zhejiang Province, for a crested ibis conservation initiative. Participants observed crested ibises, helped prepare and install nests, and released fish fry, gaining hands-on experience in wetland conservation and learning more about the birds and their habitat.

Global Conservation in Action: Protecting Nature Across Borders

JETOUR's conservation work extends across regions. In Africa, JETOUR partnered with Discovery Channel and the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) on the "Return of the Cheetah" campaign. The campaign raised awareness through a documentary series that received Telly Awards. In Malaysia, JETOUR partners with TCS and PULIHARA on turtle conservation. In Pakistan, JETOUR has launched a markhor protection program, and in South America, JETOUR runs a harpy eagle conservation project.

Conservation needs differ by region, but protecting nature is a shared responsibility. Through partnerships with specialist organizations, JETOUR is transforming its "Travel + Public Welfare" philosophy from individual initiatives into a long-term, cross-border commitment.

Expanding the Value of "Travel+": Making Every Journey More Meaningful

JETOUR continues to develop vehicles and experiences that meet travelers' evolving needs. The brand has expanded into more than 100 countries and regions, with over 300 JETOUR CLUB communities and more than 50 million fans worldwide. Through self-driving trips, off-road experiences, and conservation activities, it gives users more ways to connect with the brand beyond the vehicle itself.

Travel inspires discovery, off-road capability opens access to new places, and conservation helps protect the environments that make these journeys possible. JETOUR will continue working with users and partners worldwide to bring conservation into more travel experiences, helping travelers discover the world while protecting it.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to its "Travel+" strategy. The brand is present in 100+ countries and regions, with 2,000+ sales and service outlets and 50 million+ users. Its R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central and South America, and ASEAN. The portfolio includes the light off-road T-Series and the premium off-road G-Series, covering needs from urban commuting to camping and long-distance travel.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .