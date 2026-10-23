Airwheel Extends Smart Rideable Carry-On Hand Scooter Ai Wheel Robot 20Inch Cabin Luxury Suitcase Momentum At The 140Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, CHINA, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airwheel, an intelligent mobility brand specializing in smart rideable suitcases, is continuing its showcase at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), following strong buyer interest, orders and cooperation discussions during Phase 1. At Phase 2, Airwheel is presenting a range of smart rideable 20inch luxury suitcase and engaging with international buyers to explore new market opportunities.

Phase 2: Booth 20.2F19–20









Airwheel will also participate in Phase 3, extending its exhibition presence and presenting its broader smart rideable suitcase portfolio alongside its latest product innovations.

Phase 3: Booths 20.2J37–38, 20.2K11–12 and 18.1K04

As one of the world's major international trade exhibitions, the Canton Fair provides a platform for businesses to connect with global buyers, exchange market insights and explore new product opportunities. For Airwheel, the response during Phase 1 highlighted growing international interest in smart rideable luxury cabin suitcase as an emerging category of travel equipment.

Strong Phase 1 Interest Paves the Way for Continued Engagement

During Phase 1 of the 140th Canton Fair, Airwheel showcased multiple smart rideable suitcase models, attracting visitors through live demonstrations, product presentations and hands-on riding experiences.

Unlike conventional luggage, Airwheel's smart rideable suitcases integrate electric drive technology, riding controls and intelligent features into a travel-oriented design. By allowing visitors to experience the products firsthand, Airwheel makes their functionality and potential applications easier to understand.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors could be seen riding the suitcases around the Airwheel booth and through designated exhibition areas, creating a distinctive presence on the show floor.

For many international buyers encountering this product category for the first time, the ability to ride a hand suitcase offered an immediate introduction to Airwheel's approach to travel innovation. The demonstrations prompted product inquiries and further discussions about potential commercial cooperation.

Airwheel received positive feedback from buyers across different markets and secured orders and expressions of cooperation interest during Phase 1. These interactions also provided valuable insights into customer expectations and market-specific requirements.

Building on this initial response, Airwheel is continuing its engagement with international buyers throughout Phases 2 and 3.

Phase 2: Bringing Smart Travel Experiences Closer to Global Buyers

From October 23 to 27, Airwheel is exhibiting at Booth 20.2F19–20, presenting several smart rideable suitcase models to international buyers, distributors and trade visitors.

The Phase 2 showcase focuses on electric riding, intuitive controls and practical travel applications, giving visitors opportunities to explore the products and discuss their potential in different markets.

Among the featured products, the Airwheel SE3SXD Full-Intelligent Ai Electric Cabin Luxury Suitcase represents the brand's latest efforts to advance intelligent functionality and user experience.









The SE3SXD supports one-touch riding-mode activation, with an automated mechanism that extends the front wheel and smart riding handle to facilitate the transition into riding mode. Companion app controls and Apple Find My support further expand its connected features, helping position the suitcase as more than a conventional luggage product.

From live riding demonstrations to product consultations and business discussions, Airwheel aims to help international buyers better understand the evolving smart rideable suitcase category and evaluate its potential across different travel scenarios.

Beyond the Riding Experience: Engineering for Practical Travel

While the ability to ride a suitcase is an immediately recognizable feature, its suitability for everyday travel also depends on battery design, structural engineering, storage capacity and charging convenience.

Airwheel's smart rideable suitcase is equipped with a removable modular 73.26Wh lithium battery. The battery holds multiple international certifications and complies with global standards, and is permitted for carriage as carry-on baggage on flights. Its detachable design allows users to separate the battery to meet airline and railway regulations for easier security checks before travel.

The suitcase bodies use ABS and polycarbonate (PC) composite materials, with structural designs intended to balance riding functionality, everyday storage and luggage protection.

Selected models also feature USB output interfaces to provide a convenient way to charge compatible personal electronic devices while traveling.

Together, these design considerations support Airwheel's broader effort to develop smart rideable Cabin Luxury suitcases that combine distinctive functionality with practical travel requirements.

A Broader Product Portfolio for Different Travel Needs









As travel preferences and consumer expectations vary across markets, Airwheel continues to expand its smart rideable suitcase portfolio to address different users, trip lengths and travel scenarios.

The range includes compact cabin suitcase models, larger-capacity rideable luggage and products designed for children.

SE3S Series: Smart Luxury Cabin Suitcases

For travelers who prioritize portability and flexibility, Airwheel's 20-inch smart rideable suitcases form a key part of the portfolio.

The Airwheel SE3SL+, SE3SX and SE3SXD offer a combination of electric riding and connected features. Their riding speeds can reach up to 9.9 km/h under specified operating conditions, while Apple Find My support helps users locate compatible luggage through Apple's ecosystem.

Depending on the model, the companion app also provides functions such as speed adjustment, riding-structure control and lighting settings.

Positioned across the smart cabin suitcase, electric carry-on and luxury suitcase categories, the SE3S series brings together mobility, travel-oriented design and intelligent functionality in a compact format.

SE3T: A 24-Inch Rideable Ai Wheel Suitcase for Larger Packing Needs

For travelers who need additional storage capacity, the Airwheel SE3T offers a larger-format alternative.

Featuring a 24-inch suitcase body and approximately 48 liters of storage space, the SE3T combines increased packing capacity with electric riding functionality. Its riding speed can reach up to 13 km/h under specified operating conditions.

The model provides another option for travelers whose journeys require more luggage space, extending Airwheel's portfolio beyond compact cabin-oriented designs.

SQ3S Kids Suitcase: A Smart Rideable Suitcase for Children

Airwheel also addresses family travel through products designed for younger users.

The Airwheel SQ3S is designed for children's travel scenarios, with a riding speed of up to 6.5 km/h and interactive features that include audio functionality. It combines rideable design with travel-oriented entertainment, offering families another option for making journeys more engaging.

From compact cabin suitcases to larger travel luggage, and from adult-oriented products to children's models, Airwheel continues to develop a differentiated portfolio for diverse consumer needs.

Technology Development and International Design Recognition

Product innovation depends not only on external design but also on sustained research and development, engineering expertise and industrial design capabilities.

Airwheel continues to develop technologies across motion control, electric drive systems, intelligent sensing and structural engineering. The company has accumulated more than 600 global patents, while its trademark portfolio extends across 168 countries and regions, supporting its ongoing development of intelligent mobility products and international brand presence.

Airwheel's products have also received recognition in international design competitions. Its smart rideable suitcases and children's smart luggage have earned awards and distinctions from a range of design organizations, including the Creative Design Awards, iLuxury Awards, Asia Design Prize, French Design Awards and MUSE Design Awards.

These recognitions reflect the brand's continued engagement with industrial design and product innovation across international markets.

By combining technical development, product design and a broader portfolio, Airwheel is exploring how intelligent mobility technologies can be integrated into familiar travel products to address evolving consumer expectations.

About Airwheel

Airwheel is an intelligent mobility brand developing smart rideable suitcases and personal mobility products for modern travel and everyday transportation. Its product portfolio combines electric drive technology, intelligent controls and contemporary industrial design to explore new possibilities in personal mobility and travel equipment.

Through continued research and development, product innovation and international market expansion, Airwheel aims to transform familiar travel products into more adaptable and intelligent mobility companions.

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