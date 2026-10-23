Zhejiang Qiantao Pumps Co., Ltd.

Exploring Pump Technologies, Product Applications and Industry Developments

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 23, 2026 - Centrifugal pumps remain widely used in household water supply, agricultural irrigation, building services and industrial processes. According to Grand View Research, the global water pump market is estimated at USD 76.1 billion in 2026, while centrifugal pumps accounted for 66.4% of water pump market revenue in 2025. World Bank WITS data based on UN Comtrade statistics records approximately USD 5.3 billion in Chinese exports of centrifugal pumps under HS code 841370 in 2024.Against this market background, this editorial reference list profiles ten manufacturers with publicly identifiable centrifugal pump portfolios and documented application areas. Zhejiang Qiantao Pumps Co., Ltd., operating under the CHIMP PUMPS brand, leads the list with published model-level parameters for selected centrifugal and multistage pump series, alongside disclosed certification references and OEM/ODM options. The other companies represent established international suppliers serving residential, commercial, municipal and industrial pumping applications.How the List Was CompiledThe list considers publicly available product catalogues, application coverage and technical documentation. Its order is intended to organise the company profiles rather than represent an independently tested performance ranking. No comparative hydraulic testing, efficiency testing or failure-rate assessment was conducted. Product specifications and certification scope should be confirmed against the applicable model documentation before procurement.The Ten Manufacturers1. Zhejiang Qiantao Pumps Co., Ltd. (CHIMP PUMPS) - ChinaFounded in 1998, Zhejiang Qiantao Pumps Co., Ltd. manufactures water pumps, electric motors and air compressors in Wenling, Zhejiang Province. The company publishes a broad product range that includes centrifugal surface pumps, deep-well and submersible pumps, and other water-pumping solutions for residential, agricultural and commercial applications.Its published centrifugal range includes the CPM, MHF and HM/VM series. The CPM series covers 0.37–1.5 kW, with maximum flow of 80–140 L/min, maximum head of 20–40 m and a stated maximum suction lift of 8 m. The MHF series covers 0.75–3.0 kW, with maximum flow of 350–900 L/min and maximum head of 12–18 m. The HM/VM vertical multistage series covers 0.37–3.0 kW, flow of 2–12 m3/h, head of 17–81 m and a stated maximum working pressure of 1.0 MPa.These product families are relevant to clean-water transfer, domestic supply, irrigation and pressure-boosting applications. Depending on the selected model and system requirements, buyers can assess options for a household water pump, a surface pump, an irrigation pump or a monoblock pump configuration. Other pump categories, including jet pumps, self-priming pumps, peripheral pumps and vortex pumps, should be matched to the manufacturer's corresponding product specifications rather than treated as interchangeable designs.The company publishes references to CE, ISO 9001 and IECEE CB documentation, as well as other management-system and product-related certificates. Its certification scope should be checked against the relevant certificate and model before a purchase order is issued. CHIMP PUMPS also offers OEM/ODM cooperation. The company has stated an MOQ of 100 units and a lead time of 30–45 days for the referenced offering; actual terms should be reconfirmed for each configuration and order.2. Grundfos Holding A/S - DenmarkGrundfos develops pumps and water-management solutions for residential buildings, commercial facilities and industrial applications. Its portfolio includes centrifugal pumps, circulators and pressure-boosting systems, with electronically controlled options for applications requiring pressure regulation and efficient water distribution. These product categories are relevant to buyers evaluating a booster pump, a smart pump or a frequency conversion pump for domestic water supply, HVAC circulation or larger building systems.3. Xylem Inc. - United StatesXylem serves water and wastewater markets through a portfolio of brands, including Goulds Water Technology. Its published pump range covers residential and commercial water supply, irrigation, industrial transfer and selected wastewater applications. Product options include horizontal and vertical centrifugal pumps as well as submersible designs, allowing buyers to evaluate a suitable irrigation pump, a submersible pump or a sewage pump according to the duty point and installation conditions.4. KSB SE & Co. KGaA - GermanyFounded in 1871, KSB manufactures pumps, valves and related systems for water supply, building services and industrial process applications. Its centrifugal pump portfolio includes solutions for water transport and demanding plant operations, supported by product-specific performance curves and technical documentation. The company is relevant to engineering projects that require defined hydraulic performance, material selection and installation data.5. Flowserve Corporation - United StatesFlowserve supplies centrifugal, positive-displacement and specialised pumping systems for industries including oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation and water resources. Its portfolio addresses applications where fluid compatibility, operating conditions and mechanical-seal arrangements are important engineering considerations. Buyers assessing process pumps should evaluate the complete configuration and applicable technical documentation rather than compare the products directly with standard domestic water pumps.6. Sulzer Ltd - SwitzerlandSulzer supplies pumping equipment and rotating-equipment services for water, wastewater and industrial process applications. Its portfolio includes centrifugal and other pump configurations for municipal infrastructure and demanding industrial duties. For projects involving wastewater transfer or treatment, the appropriate product category may include a sewage pump or a submersible design, subject to the fluid characteristics, solids-handling requirements and installation conditions.7. Wilo SE - GermanyWilo focuses on building services, water management and industrial applications. Its products include circulation pumps, pressure-boosting systems and multistage pump solutions for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. For domestic applications, electronically controlled pressure systems may be relevant to buyers looking for an automatic water pressure pump for home use, while larger installations may require a coordinated boosting system with defined control and operating parameters.8. Ebara Corporation - JapanEbara manufactures pumps and fluid-handling equipment for building services, water infrastructure and industrial applications. Its broader product portfolio includes centrifugal and submersible pump designs, with selection depending on the required flow, head, fluid and installation environment. In household and agricultural projects, buyers may compare suitable surface pumps, borehole pumps or submersible pumps, while industrial applications may require more specialised configurations.9. Pentair plc - United States and United KingdomPentair operates in water treatment, water supply and fluid-handling markets. Its published portfolio includes centrifugal pumps for residential, commercial and specialised water-management applications. The company is relevant to projects where a pump forms part of a wider water circulation, filtration or treatment system. Buyers should compare the pump's intended duty and system compatibility when assessing a home water pump or a commercial centrifugal pumping solution.10. Pedrollo S.p.A. - ItalyPedrollo manufactures pumps for domestic, agricultural and commercial water applications. Its published catalogue includes single- and twin-impeller centrifugal pumps, multistage centrifugal models and self-priming products. These options support different installation needs, including household water supply, irrigation and pressure boosting. Model selection should be based on the required flow and head, suction conditions, fluid characteristics and the intended operating environment.Industry Context: Why Centrifugal Pumps Remain Widely UsedThe continued adoption of centrifugal pumps reflects their broad operating range and suitability for moving relatively large volumes of water in residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial systems. Their configurations extend from compact surface pumps to vertical multistage units and larger process pumps. This diversity allows buyers to select equipment for applications ranging from household water supply and irrigation to industrial circulation and water treatment.Trade data also illustrates China's role in the supply chain. World Bank WITS data based on UN Comtrade records approximately USD 5.3 billion in Chinese exports under HS code 841370 in 2024. This category provides a useful trade reference, although it should not be treated as a complete measure of every type of electric water pump.For residential and agricultural procurement, the product range may include a water pump for house applications, a jet pump, a self-priming pump, a peripheral pump or a vortex pump. These designs serve different operating conditions and should be selected according to suction requirements, flow, head and fluid characteristics. Where water must be lifted from a deep source, borehole pumps or other submersible configurations may be more appropriate.In commercial buildings, booster pumps and electronically controlled systems can help maintain the required water pressure. Smart pump functions and frequency-conversion control may support pressure regulation and energy management, depending on the product architecture and operating conditions. These features should be evaluated using the relevant technical data rather than assumed to be available across every pump family.Technical Documentation and Product SelectionA reliable centrifugal pump specification begins with the required duty point: flow rate, total head, fluid characteristics, operating temperature, power supply and installation conditions. Buyers should then check the selected model's performance curve, connection dimensions, materials and applicable certification scope.For CHIMP PUMPS, the published CPM, MHF and HM/VM series provide model-family parameters for preliminary comparison. The final selection should be based on the individual model's performance data and the requirements of the intended system. The same principle applies when evaluating other manufacturers: a product-category name alone does not establish hydraulic suitability or regulatory compliance.OEM water pump arrangements may be relevant to distributors and equipment manufacturers that require customised labels, packaging, voltage or product configurations. MOQ and lead time should be confirmed for the specific order, since they may vary with model, materials, production scheduling and destination-market requirements.Market OutlookDemand for centrifugal pumping equipment continues across residential water supply, agriculture, building services and industrial infrastructure. The range of available designs gives buyers multiple ways to address pressure boosting, irrigation, water transfer and wastewater applications, but it also makes technical matching important.For manufacturers and distributors, clear product catalogues, model-specific performance data and verifiable certification documents can help streamline preliminary supplier assessment. For OEM buyers, transparent customisation terms and confirmed delivery schedules are also relevant to production planning.Zhejiang Qiantao Pumps Co., Ltd. positions its CHIMP PUMPS range for household, agricultural, commercial and industrial water applications, with published centrifugal pump parameters and OEM/ODM options. For buyers preparing a 2026 supplier shortlist, the practical next step is to confirm the duty point, verify the documentation for the exact model and establish the commercial terms before comparing quotations.

Lili Zhao

Zhejiang Qiantao Pumps Co., Ltd.

+ +8618967690396

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Top 10 Centrifugal Pump Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Industrial Pumping Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 23, 2026, 04:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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