UP CEO Prepares Graduate, Teachers' Electoral Rolls Online For First Time, Enrols 14.81 Lakh Voters

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 23 (IANS) In a first for Uttar Pradesh, the State Election Commission has prepared the electoral rolls for Legislative Council Graduate and Teachers' constituencies entirely online, introducing a digital system for voter registration, electoral roll preparation and access to polling station details.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Uttar Pradesh, shared the development in a post on X, highlighting the state's efforts to make the electoral registration process more accessible, transparent and convenient for voters.

“For the first time in the history of Uttar Pradesh, the electoral rolls for the Graduate and Teacher constituencies have been prepared online. Voters were also provided with the facility to submit applications online. They were able to access information regarding their designated polling station and voter serial number from their homes,” it said.

According to the CEO's office, the entire process of preparing the electoral rolls for the Legislative Council Graduate and Teachers' constituencies was carried out online through the official website, Previously, electoral rolls for these elections were prepared manually at the district level.

The initiative was undertaken in accordance with the Election Commission of India's instructions dated September 5, 2016, which called for an online application facility on the Chief Electoral Officer's website to enable all eligible individuals to register as voters.

For the first time, a dedicated online portal was developed to allow applicants to complete their registration forms from home. Based on the qualifying date of November 1, 2025, a total of 3,43,355 applicants registered online. This included 2,91,273 applicants in the Graduate constituency category and 52,082 in the Teachers' constituency category.

The final electoral rolls were prepared online and published on January 6, 2026. They were also made available on the websites of the respective District Election Officers.

Following the publication of the final rolls, applications for the inclusion, deletion and correction of names were submitted to the offices of Assistant Electoral Registration Officers.

The CEO's office noted that supplementary rolls had not previously been made available online, making it difficult for the general public and political parties to track additions, deletions and corrections.

Before the announcement of the election, all pending applications were disposed of, and the final electoral rolls were published online. Following this exercise, the electoral rolls for the Graduate and Teachers' constituencies contained a total of 14,81,310 electors.

In another voter-friendly initiative, a portal was introduced to help electors find their polling station and voter serial number without visiting an election office.

The registration portal became operational on October 1, 2025, and was developed in just four months by the IT team of the Chief Electoral Officer's office, with assistance from technical experts.

According to reports received from the districts, fewer than 150 electors had names or the names of their relatives printed incorrectly. The office said this represented less than 0.01 per cent of the total electorate, describing the number of errors as very low.