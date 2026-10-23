US Senators Press Trump Administration To Release Baltic Aid

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 23 (IANS) A bipartisan group of US senators urged the Trump administration to move ahead with security funding for the Baltic states, seeking disbursement by year-end and an explanation of its plans by November 19.

The appeal, led by Democratic Senator Dick Durbin and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, concerns money Congress appropriated for the Baltic Security Initiative for fiscal 2026.

The senators wrote to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, arguing that the pace of implementation was inadequate in light of what they described as intensifying Russian threats.

“We urge you to ensure the swift obligation of this funding and execution of programs considering intensified Russian aggression in the region against key frontline allies,” they wrote.

The letter seeks action on existing appropriations rather than announcing a new aid package. It does not specify the total amount awaiting obligation or disbursement.

Durbin and Grassley were joined by eight other senators: Tammy Duckworth, Thom Tillis, Richard Blumenthal, John Cornyn, Jacky Rosen, Mark Kelly, Michael Bennet and Ruben Gallego.

The lawmakers acknowledged that the administration had taken preparatory steps.

They said the Defence Department supplied a spending plan on May 29 covering integrated defence, maritime security, irregular warfare and other capabilities required by the programme's governing legislation.

A second update on September 15 indicated that the initiative had been prioritised for notification and was in the final stages of coordination, including with the State Department, the letter said.

“While this is important progress, escalating Russian threats, specifically against the Baltic States, demand more urgent U.S. security assistance,” the senators wrote.

The letter cited airspace incursions, activities below the threshold of open warfare and heightened nuclear warnings as reasons to accelerate assistance. Those descriptions reflect the senators' assessment.

“In light of recent airspace incursions, gray-zone tactics, and heightened nuclear warnings against the Baltics, accelerating the delivery of assistance under the BSI must be a priority,” they said.

“We urge disbursement by the end of the calendar year and ask that you provide an update on such plans no later than November 19, 2026.”

The release did not include a new response from Hegseth or Rubio or confirmation that funds had been transferred following the appeal.

The distinction between appropriation, obligation and disbursement is significant to the request. Congress has authorised the funding through appropriations, while the senators are pressing the executive branch to complete the steps needed to commit and deliver the assistance.

The programme supports the defence capabilities and interoperability of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The lawmakers said investments in those capabilities were particularly important for frontline allies facing Russian pressure.

Their latest letter followed an earlier appeal in May asking the administration to release stalled funding. Durbin also questioned Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine about the matter during an appropriations hearing earlier this year.