Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Urges Support For Congress In MLC Election

Karnataka Legislative Council Elections Underway

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday appealed to voters to support the Congress candidate in the West Graduates' Constituency, as polling is underway for biennial Legislative Council elections in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, Karnataka CM wrote,“Give your valuable first preference vote to Shri Mohan Limbikai, the Congress candidate for the West Graduates' Constituency in the 2026 Karnataka Legislative Council election, and ensure his victory. Extend your support to represent the interests of graduates and serve as their voice. Polling Time: From 8 AM to 4 PM.”

Candidates and Voter Participation

BJP's incumbent MLC, SV Sankanur, is seeking a third term and faces a challenge from advocate and former MLC Mohan Limbikai, a former BJP leader who is contesting on a Congress ticket. Further, BJP candidate SV Sankanur cast his vote at Municipal College in Gadag for the Karnataka West Graduates' Constituency election, expressing confidence in his victory. Sankanur said, "All polling booths are seeing a rush. I am confident of winning."

BJP leader Anil Rajbhar also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise, expressing confidence in his party's candidates.“We appeal to the voters to cast their votes. Both our candidates will win by a huge margin and enter the Legislative Council. BJP takes all elections seriously,” he said.

After casting his vote in the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' Constituency, lecturer Shripal Singh said he was the first voter at his polling station.“I was the first voter here. I voted for the benefit of teachers,” he said.

In Patna, first-time voter Ujjawala Ganguly expressed pride in exercising her franchise and said she wanted better opportunities for young people, particularly in education and employment. She said that while jobs and other opportunities were being provided, she wanted further improvements and smoother functioning.“It feels really good, and I am especially feeling proud of myself because I am a first-time voter. I am so aware that I came early to cast my vote, and that makes me feel really good,” she said.

“Jobs are being provided, and other things are also happening, but we want things to improve further and function more smoothly, especially because there are many youngsters among us. Jobs are their priority, and we also want them to receive a good education. That is why we are doing this,” she told ANI.

Election Commission Procedures

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the biennial elections following the completion of the terms of sitting members in the respective constituencies. According to the Commission, the terms of eight members in Bihar, four in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and 11 in Uttar Pradesh are ending, resulting in vacancies.

Polling began at 8 am and will continue until 4 pm on Friday. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 27, while the entire election process is to be completed by October 31. The police department has implemented strict security measures at polling stations to prevent any untoward incidents. Necessary facilities have been provided to enable voters to cast their votes peacefully, while officials are closely monitoring the entire electoral process. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)