Tibet Earthquake: Terrifying Videos Show 7.0-Magnitude Quake Shake Buildings, 300 Houses Collapse (WATCH)

A massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit China's remote Tibet area on Thursday night, killing at least 16 people and injuring scores more, according to reports.

The earthquake struck at 10:33 p.m. (1433 GMT) and its epicentre was in a hilly area about 190 kilometres (120 miles) east-northeast of Nagqu and 390 kilometres northeast of the provincial capital, Lhasa, according to the US Geological Survey.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), 46 individuals were injured, with 11 of them seriously hurt. According to preliminary estimates, the quake also destroyed or damaged 339 homes.

More than 300 police officers were sent to bolster rescue efforts as crews assessed the damage and assisted those impacted.

People rushed out of restaurants as the earthquake occurred, and things tumbled from grocery shelves, according to videos that circulated online.

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At least 16 people were killed and 32 injured after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Tibet, China, earlier, with hundreds of homes collapsing. Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 22, 2026

Lhawang Dagpo, deputy head of Maru township, told Xinhua that the earthquakes were plainly felt at the township office, which had fractures in the walls.

At least 16 DEAD after M 7 earthquake rocks China's Tibet RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) October 22, 2026

State-run media broadcast videos showing citizens fleeing their houses and seeking refuge outside or in parked automobiles. Following the initial quake, smaller tremors reaching 3 to 4 magnitudes were observed in the surrounding areas. The latest earthquake comes after a deadly tremor struck Tibet's rural Tingri county in January 2025, killing at least 126 people.