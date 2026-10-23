DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams TVK Govt Over Arrest Of NTK Candidate Karthika

DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams TVK Government Over Arrest

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 (ANI): A large number of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadres and functionaries gathered outside the Coimbatore Central Prison on Friday to welcome the party's Dharapuram bypoll candidate Karthika ahead of her expected release on bail. Earlier, on October 21, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi criticised the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government over Karthika's arrest, alleging misuse of police powers against women leaders of opposition parties. She accused the administration of suppressing dissent by taking action against critics while allegedly sparing its allies. Kanimozhi claimed that the case against Karthika was related to a rail blockade protest during the by-election. She termed the arrest an act of political vendetta and questioned the manner in which the police had taken action against the NTK leader.

"There were cases registered against one by-election candidate (of NTK), Karthika, for rail roko and protesting while contesting for by-polls. Yesterday, she was arrested early in the morning. They did not even give her time to change her clothes. This government has been using the police against women leaders of the Opposition parties. They have been arresting anyone who talks against them," she said. "This arrest is a complete violation, done out of sheer malice. What kind of situation allows someone to be arrested at 5 AM for a case filed during the by-election, without even letting the woman-Karthika-change her clothes? Her husband was there too,” Kanimozhi added.

Allegations of Selective Targeting

The DMK MP further alleged that women leaders of opposition parties were being targeted through social media posts and police action, while complaints against individuals making derogatory remarks about women were not being acted upon.“These people keep posting defamatory things about women on social media. We've complained many times, but no action has been taken," she alleged.

In a pointed critique, Kanimozhi challenged the ruling party's courage, questioning why similar aggressive tactics are never deployed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. She alleged a tacit working relationship between the ruling party and the BJP, while also claiming that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders manage to evade similar state scrutiny. "I want to ask this government: Do you have the guts to do the same to the BJP leaders? You will not arrest BJP leaders because you are working with the BJP. TVK leaders get away scot-free, but they are using govt powers against the Opposition parties," she said.

Drug Seizure Controversy

Kanimozhi also questioned the government's response to alleged drug-related cases, referring to DRI's Tiruchy zone, where two persons, including N Boopalan (42), an advocate and TVK Nagapattinam district executive committee member, were seized with 100 kg of methamphetamine in Nagapattinam on Friday (October 17). Kanimozhi also questioned the government's response to alleged drug-related cases, referring to an incident in Nagapattinam in which two persons, including N Boopalan (42), an advocate and TVK Nagapattinam district executive committee member, were reportedly found with 100 kg of methamphetamine on October 17. The seizure was reportedly made by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Tiruchy zone. Kanimozhi alleged that the issue was being raised after a delay to divert attention from drug seizures and alleged wrongdoing involving members of the ruling party. (ANI)

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