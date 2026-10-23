NTK Candidate M. Karthika Released From Prison Amid Rousing Welcome

NTK Candidate Released on Bail

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 (ANI): Walking out of the Coimbatore Central Prison on bail to a rousing welcome from party cadres, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary and Dharapuram candidate M. Karthika on Friday launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, terming his administration "unconstitutional" and calling him the "evil force" (theeya sakthi) of the state. Karthika was granted bail and released from judicial custody days after being arrested along with her husband and other party workers in connection with a protest staged during election campaigning in the Dharapuram constituency.

Upon her release, high-voltage celebrations erupted outside the prison gates as hundreds of NTK supporters carrying party flags showered flower petals, garlanded her, and raised slogans in her support to the beat of drums.

Karthika Challenges Administration

Speaking to ANI outside the prison, Karthika asserted that she was merely exercising her democratic and constitutional rights as an election candidate when the police clamped down on her. "The intention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mr Vijay is unconstitutional. We were exercising our constitutional rights. As a candidate, I should ask for votes, propagate, and campaign for my party. I was only doing my constitutional duty," Karthika said.

Allegations of Authoritarianism

Lashing out at the ruling dispensation, she alleged that attempts were being made to suppress opposition candidates and establish authoritarian control over the constituency. "He intends that the entire Dharapuram constituency should be under his and his party's complete control, which is completely against the Constitution. That is why we are fighting against him. He is the one who is called the theeya sakthi (bad energy/evil force). The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is the only bad energy in Tamil Nadu," she charged.

Vowing to intensify her political struggle, Karthika added, "We are protesting against him, and we will never leave this fight. We will always remain on the ground for the people." Heavy security arrangements were deployed around the Coimbatore Central Prison premises by the local police to regulate the large gathering of NTK workers and ensure smooth vehicular movement. (ANI)

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