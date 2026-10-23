Hofmann Double Keeps Leverkusen Perfect As Benfica Lead Europa League

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, Oct 23 (IANS) Jonas Hofmann scored twice in three minutes as Bayer Leverkusen beat OFI Crete 2-0 away on Thursday to maintain its perfect start to the UEFA Europa League league phase.

Hofmann, added to Leverkusen's European squad following Martin Terrier's injury, struck twice before halftime to secure a third consecutive victory without conceding.

OFI threatened first when Thiago Nuss forced Janis Blaswich into a save in the 11th minute. Leverkusen gradually took control, but goalkeeper Klidman Lilo kept the visitors at bay, reports Xinhua.

Hofmann and Patrik Schick threatened before Lilo denied Malik Tillman from close range in the 33rd minute.

The breakthrough arrived two minutes later. Lilo parried Afonso Moreira's shot into Hofmann's path, allowing the winger to finish the rebound from close range.

Hofmann doubled the lead in the 38th minute, connecting first time with a delivery from the left and sending a shot from outside the area beyond Lilo.

Lilo prevented a hat-trick shortly after halftime, denying Hofmann again in the 50th minute. Blaswich later kept out another attempt from Nuss as OFI sought a response, but Leverkusen held firm.

"I am happy. The most important thing was to take the three points. We had to be ready from the start. In the second half, we could have scored one or two goals to put the game to bed," Leverkusen coach Carles Martinez said.

Leverkusen remained second with nine points and three clean sheets, behind leader Benfica on goals scored. OFI dropped to 26th with three points.

Elsewhere, Benfica won 4-1 at Omonia, while Bournemouth beat 10-man Milan 3-0 and Ferencvaros defeated Torreense 4-1. Olympiacos edged Sparta Prague 1-0 to complete a group of five teams with maximum points.

Juventus drew 2-2 with Rennes, while Union Saint-Gilloise beat Hapoel Beer-Sheva 4-0. Real Sociedad thrashed Lillestrom 6-0 and Hoffenheim defeated Lyon 3-0.

Anderlecht won 3-0 at Jagiellonia, AZ Alkmaar beat Ararat-Armenia 4-0 and NEC Nijmegen won 4-2 at Dinamo Zagreb. Sturm Graz edged Marseille 1-0, Celta won 2-1 at Celtic and Levski Sofia beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1. Sunderland drew 1-1 at Lech Poznan, Salzburg drew 2-2 at Celje and Crystal Palace drew 2-2 at 10-man Besiktas.