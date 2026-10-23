Iclick Media Appointed Full Marketing Partner For Asxence Under Memorandum Of Understanding With Kaemeo Supplements
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singapore, 21 October 2026 - iClick Media Pte. Ltd. and Kaemeo Supplements Pte. Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which iClick Media assumes responsibility for the complete marketing function of Asxence, the Singapore astaxanthin supplement and skincare brand. The MoU was signed on 5 October 2026.
The mandate covers three areas. On digital, iClick Media will run search engine optimisation (SEO/AEO/GEO), search engine marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, content creation, KOL collaborations, and website design and development. On traditional marketing, the agency will handle event marketing and franchise marketing. On e-commerce, it will manage the brand's storefronts on TikTok Shop and Lazada.
The appointment consolidates a function that had previously been spread across multiple vendors and in-house efforts, and gives Asxence a single team accountable for brand consistency and channel performance in Singapore and the region.
“Asxence has done the hard part already - the product is genuinely good, and the certifications back it up,” said Terence Sim, Founder and Director of iClick Media.“What it needs now is one story told consistently, and a measurement framework that tells us honestly what is working. We are not here to run campaigns. We are here to build the sales & marketing engine, then work with the client to scale the business up.”
“I have built businesses before, and I know the difference between an agency that sells digital marketing services and one that takes ownership,” said Alvin Yap, Founder and Director of Kaemeo Supplements.“Terence and his team asked harder questions about our customers than anyone else we spoke to. Handing them the whole marketing function was the easy decision.”
Asxence formulates around astaxanthin, the carotenoid antioxidant found in salmon, krill and microalgae. The brand's flagship softgel is specified at 80 per cent astaxanthin purity, delivering 4.8mg of active free-form astaxanthin per capsule. The product range extends from supplements - including Astaxanthin with Sacha Inchi Oil and Astaxanthin with Lutein - into topical skincare, with an anti-ageing serum, sunblock and repair cream. The brand holds HALAL MS 1500:2009, HACCP, ISO 22000 and SGS Qualicert certification, and it has filed New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) notifications with the US FDA. Batches are tested free of heavy metals, pesticide residues, plasticisers and microbial contamination.
Work under the new mandate begins immediately, with the first phase focused on consolidating the brand's digital presence and content pipeline ahead of campaign activity on TikTok Shop and Lazada.
About Asxence
Asxence is a Singapore astaxanthin brand spanning nutritional supplements and topical skincare. Its formulations are built on free-form astaxanthin, chosen for absorption, and are supported by HALAL, HACCP, ISO 22000, SGS Qualicert and US FDA NDI notification. Asxence products are available through asxence, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop. For more information, visit
About Kaemeo Supplements Pte. Ltd.
Kaemeo Supplements Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore company that owns, markets and distributes the Asxence range. It is led by founder and director Alvin Yap, who was one of the founding members of Qian Hu Corporation Limited (SGX: BCV), the Singapore-listed ornamental fish and pet accessories group.
About iClick Media Pte. Ltd.
iClick Media is a Singapore marketing agency founded in 2009. It provides search engine optimisation and marketing, social media management, content production, KOL and influencer programmes, website design and development, event and franchise marketing, and e-commerce management on TikTok Shop and Lazada. Its client base spans Government, healthcare, education, construction, engineering, interior design and consumer brands. For more information, visit
The mandate covers three areas. On digital, iClick Media will run search engine optimisation (SEO/AEO/GEO), search engine marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, content creation, KOL collaborations, and website design and development. On traditional marketing, the agency will handle event marketing and franchise marketing. On e-commerce, it will manage the brand's storefronts on TikTok Shop and Lazada.
The appointment consolidates a function that had previously been spread across multiple vendors and in-house efforts, and gives Asxence a single team accountable for brand consistency and channel performance in Singapore and the region.
“Asxence has done the hard part already - the product is genuinely good, and the certifications back it up,” said Terence Sim, Founder and Director of iClick Media.“What it needs now is one story told consistently, and a measurement framework that tells us honestly what is working. We are not here to run campaigns. We are here to build the sales & marketing engine, then work with the client to scale the business up.”
“I have built businesses before, and I know the difference between an agency that sells digital marketing services and one that takes ownership,” said Alvin Yap, Founder and Director of Kaemeo Supplements.“Terence and his team asked harder questions about our customers than anyone else we spoke to. Handing them the whole marketing function was the easy decision.”
Asxence formulates around astaxanthin, the carotenoid antioxidant found in salmon, krill and microalgae. The brand's flagship softgel is specified at 80 per cent astaxanthin purity, delivering 4.8mg of active free-form astaxanthin per capsule. The product range extends from supplements - including Astaxanthin with Sacha Inchi Oil and Astaxanthin with Lutein - into topical skincare, with an anti-ageing serum, sunblock and repair cream. The brand holds HALAL MS 1500:2009, HACCP, ISO 22000 and SGS Qualicert certification, and it has filed New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) notifications with the US FDA. Batches are tested free of heavy metals, pesticide residues, plasticisers and microbial contamination.
Work under the new mandate begins immediately, with the first phase focused on consolidating the brand's digital presence and content pipeline ahead of campaign activity on TikTok Shop and Lazada.
About Asxence
Asxence is a Singapore astaxanthin brand spanning nutritional supplements and topical skincare. Its formulations are built on free-form astaxanthin, chosen for absorption, and are supported by HALAL, HACCP, ISO 22000, SGS Qualicert and US FDA NDI notification. Asxence products are available through asxence, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop. For more information, visit
About Kaemeo Supplements Pte. Ltd.
Kaemeo Supplements Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore company that owns, markets and distributes the Asxence range. It is led by founder and director Alvin Yap, who was one of the founding members of Qian Hu Corporation Limited (SGX: BCV), the Singapore-listed ornamental fish and pet accessories group.
About iClick Media Pte. Ltd.
iClick Media is a Singapore marketing agency founded in 2009. It provides search engine optimisation and marketing, social media management, content production, KOL and influencer programmes, website design and development, event and franchise marketing, and e-commerce management on TikTok Shop and Lazada. Its client base spans Government, healthcare, education, construction, engineering, interior design and consumer brands. For more information, visit
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