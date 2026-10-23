Fairmont Jaipur Presents A Palace Retreat This Festive Season
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 2026: As the festive season brings families and loved ones together to celebrate, Fairmont Jaipur presents the Festive Palace Escape, an indulgent seasonal offering available for reservations till 31st December 2026. Set against the scenic Aravalli Hills, the experience brings together the grandeur of a palace stay, exquisite dining and thoughtful privileges for a memorable festive getaway.
Rooted in the spirit of togetherness and guided by Fairmont Jaipur's philosophy Make Special Happen, A Festive Palace Escape invites guests to enjoy a leisurely stay complemented by daily breakfast, lunch and dinner. Those travelling with family and friends can also enjoy 30% savings on a second room, making it an appealing choice for festive gatherings.
Adding to the experience, guests can enjoy 20% savings on food and soft beverages, offering more opportunities to savour the hotel's distinctive dining experiences. Set amidst the Aravalli Hills, Fairmont Jaipur offers a welcome respite from the bustle of city life, where open surroundings, fresh air and the tranquillity of a palace retreat invite guests to slow down and reconnect.
As the festive season fills cities with activity, the opportunity to unwind in a serene natural setting adds another dimension to the experience.
With its regal architecture, warm hospitality and elegant setting, Fairmont Jaipur provides an inviting backdrop to celebrate the season with loved ones.
Through A Festive Palace Escape, Fairmont Jaipur brings together the pleasures of fine dining, the charm of a palace retreat and the joy of spending time with loved ones, creating opportunities to pause, celebrate and make lasting memories.
About Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the Pink City, with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, the hotel features elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, reflecting a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. The food and beverage offerings include Zoya, a vibrant all-day dining outlet; Anjum, the central tea lounge home to signature Fairmont tea culture; Zarin, a spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant; Aza, a colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails; and the seasonal Zia, (operational during winters only) an outdoor barbecue experience offering a unique blend of flavours and rustic charm. The expansive pillarless ballroom, complementing lawns, and meeting rooms make Fairmont Jaipur an ideal venue for hosting social events, meetings, and conferences.
Fairmont Jaipur is proud to be the first hotel in the Accor portfolio in India to achieve the esteemed Green Globe Certification 2025. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.
Also, the hotel proudly holds additional accolades such as: Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality Practices at the Financial Express Green Sarthi Awards 2024, Best Sustainable Hotel 2024 by Travel and Leisure and Hospitality Icons Award 2024: Luxurious Hotel for Destination Wedding at the Times Hospitality Icons 2024, Zarin as the Best Pan Asian Premium Dining Restaurant by NDTV Food awards 2025, Anjum Best Lobby Bar for a Luxurious Night out by Times Food and Nightlife Awards 2025.
About Fairmont
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
Rooted in the spirit of togetherness and guided by Fairmont Jaipur's philosophy Make Special Happen, A Festive Palace Escape invites guests to enjoy a leisurely stay complemented by daily breakfast, lunch and dinner. Those travelling with family and friends can also enjoy 30% savings on a second room, making it an appealing choice for festive gatherings.
Adding to the experience, guests can enjoy 20% savings on food and soft beverages, offering more opportunities to savour the hotel's distinctive dining experiences. Set amidst the Aravalli Hills, Fairmont Jaipur offers a welcome respite from the bustle of city life, where open surroundings, fresh air and the tranquillity of a palace retreat invite guests to slow down and reconnect.
As the festive season fills cities with activity, the opportunity to unwind in a serene natural setting adds another dimension to the experience.
With its regal architecture, warm hospitality and elegant setting, Fairmont Jaipur provides an inviting backdrop to celebrate the season with loved ones.
Through A Festive Palace Escape, Fairmont Jaipur brings together the pleasures of fine dining, the charm of a palace retreat and the joy of spending time with loved ones, creating opportunities to pause, celebrate and make lasting memories.
About Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the Pink City, with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, the hotel features elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, reflecting a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. The food and beverage offerings include Zoya, a vibrant all-day dining outlet; Anjum, the central tea lounge home to signature Fairmont tea culture; Zarin, a spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant; Aza, a colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails; and the seasonal Zia, (operational during winters only) an outdoor barbecue experience offering a unique blend of flavours and rustic charm. The expansive pillarless ballroom, complementing lawns, and meeting rooms make Fairmont Jaipur an ideal venue for hosting social events, meetings, and conferences.
Fairmont Jaipur is proud to be the first hotel in the Accor portfolio in India to achieve the esteemed Green Globe Certification 2025. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.
Also, the hotel proudly holds additional accolades such as: Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality Practices at the Financial Express Green Sarthi Awards 2024, Best Sustainable Hotel 2024 by Travel and Leisure and Hospitality Icons Award 2024: Luxurious Hotel for Destination Wedding at the Times Hospitality Icons 2024, Zarin as the Best Pan Asian Premium Dining Restaurant by NDTV Food awards 2025, Anjum Best Lobby Bar for a Luxurious Night out by Times Food and Nightlife Awards 2025.
About Fairmont
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
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