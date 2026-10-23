GRC Launches Reliasys IR500 CDU For Liquid Cooling GRC

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 21, 2026 4:03 am - GRC launches the ReliaSys IR500 coolant distribution unit, delivering up to 500kW of cooling for direct liquid cooling (DLC) and rear door heat exchangers.

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling) today announced the launch of the ReliaSysTM IR500 Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU), a high-capacity, high-efficiency solution designed for direct liquid cooling (DLC) and rear door heat exchanger (RDHX) deployments. Engineered for reliability and precise thermal control, the IR500 delivers up to 500kW of cooling while enabling improved rack density and enhanced energy efficiency for modern data centers.

The ReliaSys IR500 efficiently transfers heat from IT equipment to external cooling sources such as chilled water systems, fluid coolers, cooling towers, or dry air coolers. Its low-pressure-drop plate heat exchanger minimizes energy use while maintaining optimal thermal performance.

“Direct liquid cooling is transforming how data centers are built and operated,” said Peter Poulin, CEO of GRC.“With the ReliaSys IR500, we're giving operators a powerful, reliable CDU that maximizes performance and efficiency in high-density deployments.”

Key Features & Benefits

High-Capacity Cooling: Supports up to 500kW for DLC and RDHX systems.

Advanced Controls: Precise management of secondary (TCS) water loop temperature and flow.

Dual Multistage Pumps: Deliver high differential pressure efficiently.

Optimized Heat Exchanger: Low pressure drop and minimal approach temperatures.

Rope-Style Leak Detection: Early warning of potential leaks.

Flexible Water Connections: Top or optional bottom entry for primary (FWS) and secondary (TCS) loops.

Service-Friendly Design: Large filter housings reduce maintenance needs, and front- and rear-accessibility simplifies routine maintenance.

Seamless Integration: Supports Modbus TCP and SNMP for DCIM and BMS connectivity.

Intuitive Touchscreen HMI: 10” color display for monitoring and control.

The ReliaSys IR500 CDU demonstrates GRC's commitment to innovative, high-efficiency cooling solutions that help data centers handle growing compute demands while reducing energy consumption and operational complexity.

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About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company's patented immersion cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC's solutions are deployed in twenty-two countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. GRC's commitment to delivering the highest-quality, immersion cooling products on the market is reflected in its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification. The company works closely with industry-leading silicon manufacturers to ensure single-phase liquid immersion cooling to be a future-proof solution that cools TDPs of 1000 W and beyond.