Former Police Dog Squad Team Leader Brings 27 Years Of K9 Experience To Brisbane Homes

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 21, 2026 4:35 am - Cam McKinnon brings 27 years of experience helping households in Brisbane, Ashgrove, Chermside, and surrounding suburbs train and walk their dogs.

Brisbane City, QLD – 19 October 2026 – Former police dog squad team leader Cam McKinnon is now bringing 27 years of K9 experience into Brisbane homes, offering in-home dog training through Complete K9 Brisbane for families in Ashgrove, Chermside, Aspley, and nearby areas.

Most problem behaviours such as lunging on the lead, barking at the front gate, jumping on visitors or ignoring recall at the local park start to show up at home. A training class in an unfamiliar setting often fails to carry over to those moments, leaving owners frustrated and dogs confused.

Complete K9 Brisbane closes that gap by training in the dog's own environment, with services that include puppy training, reactive dog training, and group and individual dog walking. With warmer months bringing more walks, more visitors and more time outdoors, families get practical methods they can use the same day, in the places their dog spends its time.

The skills that keep police dogs reliable in high-pressure situations translate directly to family pets.“Most of the dogs I'm called about aren't bad dogs, they just haven't been shown what to do when the doorbell rings, or another dog walks past,” said Cam McKinnon, founder of Complete K9 Brisbane.“I spent years teaching working dogs to stay calm and focused in chaos, and the same principles of clear communication, consistency and building confidence work just as well in a Chermside lounge room as they do on the street.”

Cam McKinnon joined the police dog squad in 1999 and served until 2024, including 12 years as team leader from 2012. Across that time, he completed more than 3,000 operational deployments, handling and training dogs in conditions far less predictable than a suburban backyard.

Families in Ashgrove, Chermside, Aspley and surrounding Brisbane suburbs can book in-home dog training before the Christmas school holidays. Contact Complete K9 Brisbane today.

About Complete K9 Brisbane

Complete K9 Brisbane is a Brisbane-based dog trainer helping families build calm, well-mannered dogs through in-home dog training, puppy training, reactive dog training, and group and individual dog walking. Founded by former police dog squad team leader Cam McKinnon, the team applies professional K9 methods to everyday family life across Ashgrove, Chermside, Aspley and surrounding suburbs.

Media Contact

Cam McKinnon

Founder and Dog Trainer

Complete K9 Brisbane

Brisbane City, QLD, Australia

0451 290 180

[email protected]

