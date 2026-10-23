MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 21, 2026 5:22 am - AVTODOM Group has partnered with the sports show Legends of Sport: My Game

AVTODOM Group one of Russia's largest automotive holdings has become a partner for the new sports show Legends of Sport: My Game created by four-time Olympic champion Alexey Nemov. The premiere took place at the Megasport Sports Palace on Khodynsky Boulevard in Moscow on October 17, 2026.

Alexey Nemov's show was organized to mark the gymnast's 50th birthday and stands as one of the most ambitious sporting events of the autumn. Legends of world gymnastics reigning Olympic champions and stars of the Russian entertainment industry gathered in a single arena. Approximately 350 athletes and performers took part in the production including Nikita Nagorny, Dina and Arina Averina, Oksana Chusovitina, Elena Zamolodchikova, David Belyavsky and other prominent athletes. The show featured exclusive choreographed performances, large-scale multimedia production and original video-based set designs transforming the Megasport arena into a space where sport is elevated to the level of true art.

One attempt lies at the heart of the show. The audience was told a story about the cost of choice and the strength of character through the language of gymnastics, music and modern technologies. Each act is a separate chapter revealing the athlete's journey from the first steps in the gym to the Olympic podium. The production is interesting not only to sports fans but also to a wider audience including families with children according to the creators' vision.

GC AVTODOM traditionally supports significant cultural and sports initiatives. The company acted as a partner of the Legends of Sport show. Monologue in 2024. It supported the premiere of Legends of Sport. Legacy in 2025. Alexey Nemov's participation in the new project was a logical continuation of this collaboration. Each production in the series addresses the theme of personal journey, professional skill, and the ability to inspire others. GK AVODOM emphasizes the importance of preserving sports traditions and popularizing the achievements of domestic athletes among a wide audience, supporting Legends of Sport. My Game.

“AVODOM Group supports cultural and sporting events every year. We were glad to be part of such a vibrant event again. The idea behind Alexey Nemov's new show featuring legendary athletes resonates with our company's values: a constant drive forward, discipline and overcoming obstacles. We are confident that Legends of Sport. My Game gave the audience unforgettable emotions and motivated many people to pursue their dreams”, - Anna Utkina, Communications Director at AVODOM Group, commented.

AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. It is one of the largest automotive holdings in Russia today. The company specializes in the sales and service of premium and luxury vehicles. The group's portfolio includes renowned global brands: Audi, AURUS, Bentley, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Changan, Ducati, ESTEO, EXEED, GAC, Harley-Davidson, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nordcross, OMODA, Porsche, SERES, Solaris, Voge Loncine, Volvo, Zeekr, DongFeng, Forland, Foton, Fuso, Hino, HOWO and Sitrak. AVTODOM is constantly expanding. The company opens new dealerships and upgrades the infrastructure of existing ones, develops used car sales, and offers a full range of financial services. It partners with reliable leasing companies and trusted banking partners.

54 dealership contracts with automakers officially represented on the Russian market were in effect at AVTODOM Group and AutoSpetsCenter Group on of March 1, 2026. Additionally, the companies have 21 active service contracts for vehicle maintenance.