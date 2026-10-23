MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 21, 2026 7:40 am - Bengaluru, October 21, 2026: UK-based ISS India Ltd., that seeks to build a practical, two-way living bridge for businesses (especially MSMEs) looking to access & scale in both markets

Kim McGuiness, Chair, The Great North Mission inaugurates ISS India office in Bengaluru; ISS India to undertake Indian business & start-up delegation to Northeast/North England, end November 2026

Bengaluru, October 21, 2026: UK-based ISS India Ltd., that seeks to build a practical, two-way living bridge for businesses (especially MSMEs) looking to access & scale in both markets, announced the opening of its office in Bengaluru. Kim McGuinness, Chair, The Great North Trade Mission to India did the honours in the presence of senior officials from the British deputy high commission in Bengaluru, members of TGN India mission, entrepreneurs and VCs among others. ISS India announced on the occasion, a 3-day high impact roadshow criss-crossing key hubs in North/Northeast England end November 2026 for an Indian business & start-up delegation. Priyam Gandhi Mody, Executive Director, FEC Council, one of the foremost strategic policy think tanks in India, has consented to be part of the said delegation besides a policy paper that will be unveiled during the 3-day roadshow.

In his comments, Rt. Hon. Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, UK, said,” The potential of our partnership with India is enormous and we want to help more UK businesses make the most of the opportunities created by the landmark FTA with nearly £12bn worth of deals struck since it was signed. This new venture is another example of what stronger UK-India ties can deliver, helping British firms reach new markets, grow their business and showcase the innovation & expertise, UK is known for."

In her address, Kim McGuinness, Chair of The Great North Delegation, said,” Pleased to inaugurate ISS India's office in Bengaluru. This's among the many outcomes of the first combined North delegation to India. Glad to see on-ground movement to ensure more Northern businesses leverage the trade deal recently operationalized. Extend my support to the Indian business & start-up delegation announced by ISS India. I believe that once someone experiences our region, it's easier to get them to do business.”

In his comments, Ammar Mirza, CBE, Chairman, International space station (ISS) India, said,“We have been looking at replicating the physical presence similar to the one we have in Newcastle upon Tyne, in India that becomes the launchpad for UK businesses looking to tap and grow in the Indian market, for many years now. Am truly delighted to be here at the ISS India office in Bengaluru. We believe the value proposition that we bring to the table is truly formidable and attractive for any business in both countries looking to access and grow.”

In her comments, Sharon Kaur Jandu OBE, CEO- UK, ISS India, said, "The launch of ISS India's office in Bengaluru is a significant milestone in our mission to ensure that regional businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators are able to seamlessly access and expand in both the markets. The focus on MSMEs is strategic and highly relevant considering there is still not much non-Asian businesses in UK that have looked at India as a market and conversely many Indian MSMEs who have not explored UK not just as a market but also as a gateway to the European market.”

According to Xavier Prabhu, CEO-India, ISS India,” The network, resources & expertise that Ammar, Sharon and me bring collectively besides our unwavering commitment to inclusive trade & growth (which reflects in our focus on regional businesses and MSMEs) is the biggest USP for ISS India. We intend to expand to other cities in India gradually over the next few years, in line with demand. The timing, momentum and the opportunity have all been aligned like never before for India and UK business & trade collaboration and we look forward to being one of the catalysts fuelling that.”

About ISS India: Founded in 2026, UK-based ISS India Ltd an independent organization that is dedicated to inclusive trade & growth between UK & India, through policy engagement, trade & business partnerships among others. It's mission is to build a structured, living bridge that connects government agencies, universities, ecosystems and businesses, while ensuring that trade and investment opportunities are inclusive, accessible and mutually beneficial. Through ISS Airview, ISS India already has worldclass infrastructure right inside the AI zone in Newcastle that provides the perfect launchpad for Indian businesses to access the UK market. With the office in Bengaluru, ISS India now has two similar worldclass infrastructure across India and UK to enable seamless support to any business in either countries. Besides the serviced space for soft landing for UK companies, it aims to provide market-entry support, partner & distributor identification and guidance through the practicalities that most often defeat a first attempt at Indian market. For Indian companies, it offers the same in reverse - a route into the UK, access to the region's investment and freeport ecosystem besides introductions to its universities, supply chains and civic leadership. The wider intention is institutional rather than transactional. With the UK–India Comprehensive Economic & Trade Agreement now in force, the constraint on trade between our two countries is no longer tariffs but infrastructure, the absence of trusted intermediaries who understand the commercial culture of both sides. ISS India intends to fill that gap.

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