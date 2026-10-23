MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 21, 2026 10:12 am - ERP EDI integration enables businesses to exchange electronic documents, including purchase orders, invoices, and shipping notices, between internal applications and external partners.

As businesses increasingly automate supply chain operations, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) integration with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems plays an important role in streamlining transactions and improving communication with trading partners. This overview highlights five EDI providers offering solutions to connect business systems with retailers, suppliers, distributors, and other trading partners.

ERP EDI integration enables businesses to exchange electronic documents, including purchase orders, invoices, and shipping notices, between internal applications and external partners. The right EDI provider can help reduce manual data entry, improve transaction accuracy, and simplify supply chain workflows.

Infocon Systems: Managed EDI and ERP Integration Solutions

Infocon Systems is a cloud-based EDI and B2B integration provider with more than 35 years of industry experience. The company helps businesses connect ERP, accounting, warehouse management, and eCommerce applications with retailers, suppliers, distributors, and third-party logistics providers.

Infocon supports ERP platforms including NetSuite, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, and QuickBooks, providing managed EDI services that cover implementation, document mapping, trading partner onboarding, testing, transaction monitoring, and ongoing technical support.

The company's solutions support EDI standards such as ANSI X12 and EDIFACT, along with communication methods including AS2, SFTP, and VAN connectivity. These capabilities help businesses automate purchase orders, invoices, shipping notices, and other B2B transactions while reducing manual data entry and simplifying trading partner integration.

Infocon Systems also works with ERP consultants, software resellers, and technology partners to address their customers' EDI integration requirements.

TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce provides EDI and supply chain integration solutions that connect ERP systems with customers, suppliers, and other trading partners. Its services support electronic transaction exchange and integration with business applications to streamline order processing and supply chain operations.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce connects retail EDI and supply chain connectivity, helping businesses exchange purchase orders, invoices, shipping notices, and other documents with trading partners. Its solutions connect ERP and business applications with retail networks to support transaction automation.

Cleo

Cleo offers EDI, API, and B2B integration solutions that connect ERP systems with trading partners and other enterprise applications. Its platform supports automated data exchange and supply chain workflows across complex business environments.

OpenText

OpenText provides EDI and B2B integration solutions that help businesses connect ERP systems with suppliers, customers, and trading partners. Its solutions support electronic document exchange, supply chain connectivity, and automated business processes across enterprise environments.

Choosing an EDI Provider for ERP Integration

When evaluating EDI providers, businesses should consider ERP compatibility, trading partner requirements, implementation services, transaction monitoring, scalability, and ongoing technical support. Understanding whether a provider offers fully managed EDI services or a platform-based approach can also help organizations select a solution that fits their operational needs.

With its managed EDI services, ERP integration capabilities, and trading partner onboarding support, Infocon Systems serves businesses seeking to simplify EDI operations and connect their existing systems with trading partners.