THE 94TH CMEF To Unite Global Healthcare Leaders And Showcase The Technologies Shaping The Future

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2026 12:07 am - The 94TH CMEF to Connect Global Healthcare Leaders, Buyers, and Innovators

BEIJING, China – The 94th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) Autumn Edition will take place from 21–24 October 2026 at the Capital International Exhibition & Convention Center in Beijing, bringing together healthcare professionals, industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from around the world.

Recognized as one of the world's leading medical technology exhibitions, CMEF serves as a platform for innovation, business collaboration, professional education, and international exchange. Building on the successful momentum of the Spring edition, the Autumn edition is set to welcome more than 120,000 healthcare professionals, about 3,000 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions, and visitors from more than 150 countries and regions.

Spanning around 170,000 square meters, the exhibition will showcase innovations across artificial intelligence (AI), precision diagnostics, digital health, intelligent medical devices, surgical robotics, rehabilitation technologies, and connected healthcare solutions, offering attendees a comprehensive view of the trends and technologies shaping the future of healthcare.

A key highlight of this year's event is the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Coordinated Innovation Pavilion in Hall A4, which will demonstrate how regional collaboration is advancing healthcare innovation through the integration of research, engineering, and clinical expertise. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore developments from Beijing's districts, science and innovation industrial parks, pilot testing platforms, and specialized science and technology enterprises, including AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment, brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), smart medical devices, advanced rehabilitation technologies, and elderly care solutions. The pavilion will also host healthcare reform discussions, hospital innovation project presentations, AI-powered mobile medical vehicle demonstrations, "Youcu Plan" project releases, and showcasing of award-winning scientific and technological innovations.

Expanded Showcase of Advanced Medical Technologies

Further strengthening the exhibition's focus on emerging healthcare technologies, the Medical AI Frontier Zone will feature China's latest advancements in medical robots, BCIs, embodied AI, healthcare AI models, high-quality datasets, innovative drugs, medical devices, and 5G-enabled technologies. As AI applications continue to evolve beyond medical imaging and diagnostic support into real-world clinical and operational environments, the zone will provide a platform for visitors to explore technologies that are driving healthcare transformation and moving toward broader commercialization.

The International Zone will showcase medical devices, technologies, and healthcare solutions from around the world, fostering exchanges between overseas companies, buyers, and industry stakeholders. The zone is expected to provide valuable insights into global healthcare trends while creating opportunities for international market expansion, partnerships, and business collaboration.

WeSeries Programs to Support Overseas Buyers

To enhance the visitor experience, CMEF Autumn will operate a range of WeSeries programs designed to help overseas buyers efficiently identify products and suppliers aligned with their needs while creating practical business opportunities.

Through the WeTalk stage, companies from sectors including medical robotics, invasive surgery, surgical instruments, emergency and critical care and monitoring ecuiomentand pedlatric healthcar will introduce their products and solutions. Meanwhile, the WeMatch Hub will facilitate one-to-one business meetings between buyers and exhibitors, while the WeTour program will provide English-language guidance, customized exhibition tours, product demonstrations, hands-on experiences, and consultation opportunities with participating companies.

Designed to go beyond product discovery, the WeSeries programs aim to help buyers establish meaningful business connections and transform those engagements into concrete collaboration opportunities.

Complementing the exhibition, CMEF Autumn Edition will host more than 100 conferences, thematic forums, and industry seminars covering topics such as the Outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan, Three-Medical Linkage initiatives, the Medical and Health Foundation Strengthening Project, medical innovation, AI-assisted diagnosis, medical-engineering translation, medical insurance reform, and the future of patient care. Co-located events, including the International Component Manufacturing & Design Show (ICMD), China International Rehabilitation and Personal Health Show (CRS), China International Elderly Care and Nursing Show (CECN), and China International Home Care Exhibition (Lifecare), will further provide a comprehensive view of the healthcare ecosystem.

Exhibitors are expected to unveil more than 1,000 innovative products, creating opportunities for sourcing, partnership development, knowledge exchange, and cross-border business growth while supporting the next chapter of healthcare innovation.

Healthcare professionals, industry stakeholders, and innovators are invited to join the 94th China International Medical Equipment Fair Autumn Edition and be part of the conversations, partnerships, and technologies shaping the future of medicine.

If you're interested in CMEF, please don't hesitate to register via the following link: #/login?id=5ddeaa7e26e9472bb78671da18937b6c&channelUuid=b77fee1449a14ff98015fea47f072241

For more information about CMEF Autumn, please visit



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About CMEF

CMEF is a full-industry-chain medical device exhibition series covering medical device manufacturing, finished devices, smart healthcare, rehabilitation and elderly care, home healthcare, emergency rescue, pet health, and medical aesthetics. Organized under RX Global, CMEF connects people, businesses, and innovation through more than 350 exhibitions and conferences held annually across 22 countries and 43 industry sectors.