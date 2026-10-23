Teresa Suydam Makes Peace With Their Demons On Dark-Pop Single“Here Today But Gone”

MENAFN - GetNews) The three-time Native American Music Awards nominee explores inner darkness, with a new radio edit arriving ahead of Halloween and additional airplay scheduled for Native American Heritage Month.

DENVER, CO - October 22, 2026 - Indigenous and Filipino singer-songwriter and producer Teresa Suydam confronts the voice inside their head on“HERE TODAY BUT GONE,” a dark-pop single that challenges the idea that overcoming darkness means destroying it. With hyperpop and experimental influences, the track explores the uneasy relationship between despair and survival, and the moment someone decides to stop letting their darkest thoughts dictate what happens next.

Originally released earlier this year,“Here Today But Gone” received a new radio edit on October 16, bringing the song back into focus during a season traditionally devoted to monsters and things that go bump in the night. Suydam has a different kind of monster in mind.

The song opens with Suydam walking into the darkness while the people around them try to talk them back from the edge. But as the song progresses, the struggle becomes a conversation with an unsettlingly familiar voice.“Had a talk with my so-called friend / That dark dark voice inside my head,” Suydam sings, before delivering the decision that changes the relationship:“You go your way and I'll go mine.”

That philosophy gives“HERE TODAY BUT GONE” its emotional center. Even the repeated declaration,“Life's a bitch still I'm trying,” acknowledges that reclaiming control rarely means an immediate end to the struggle. Suydam does not emerge from the darkness pretending it no longer exists. Instead, they begin to establish boundaries with the thoughts that have threatened to consume them.

"This song is about becoming friends with your demons," they explain. "You don't have to defeat the dark to take your power back."

The track was co-written by Suydam, Maya Love Coppola, and Brett Suydam, with production by Max Steger. Its combination of dark-pop songwriting and experimental influences creates a musical setting for lyrics that move between uncertainty and determination.

"This song makes you feel something. It's moody, broody, but also empowering. It's about taking life by the reins even when everything feels like it's pulling you under. It's dark pop with hyperpop and experimental edges, so it's right on time for spooky season."

Suydam has also been making their presence felt across the independent music community. Their work has received airplay on iHeartRadio's 93.3 Locals Only in Denver, and“HERE TODAY BUT GONE” is scheduled for daily spins throughout November 2026 on Indie 102.3's Local 303 in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

Earlier this month, Suydam joined Kiki T, Dina Renée, Helen, and Xoë Miles on“Final Girl,” a dark-pop collaboration released October 1 under Girl Song Presents. The track uses slasher-film imagery as a metaphor for surviving domestic violence, with Suydam contributing to its songwriting.

Suydam's wider catalog reflects a commitment to personal storytelling and cultural identity. Their five-song concept EP Unsung Hero reimagines an ancient Anishinaabe creation story, while their 2024 debut album Lost Bird documented their journey as an adoptee reconnecting with their Indigenous heritage and family history.

A Recording Academy Voting Member since 2025, Suydam has also had music featured on CBS, SiriusXM's The Indigiverse, and radio stations nationwide.

With“HERE TODAY BUT GONE,” Suydam offers a different answer to the darkness: you may not get to choose when it speaks, but you can decide how to answer.

“Here Today But Gone” is available on major streaming platforms.

Artist:

Media inquiries: Laurelanne PR + MGMT

ABOUT TERESA SUYDAM

Teresa Suydam is an Indigenous and Filipino songwriter, artist, and producer whose music blends contemporary pop with personal and cultural storytelling. Drawing on their experience as an adoptee reconnecting with their heritage, they explore identity and resilience through emotionally charged songwriting that bridges modern experiences with ancestral narratives. Their releases include the 2024 debut album Lost Bird, the five-song concept EP Unsung Hero, which reimagines an ancient Anishinaabe creation story, and the dark-pop single“HERE TODAY BUT GONE.”

ABOUT LAURELANNE PR + MGMT

Laurelanne PR + MGMT is an Atlanta-based music publicity and artist management company founded by Laurelanne Davis. The company also runs laurelanne, an editorial outlet covering emerging pop that launched in July 2023, and its roster work centers on female artists building careers outside the major-label system. Where Pop Music Lives.