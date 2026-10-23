Hero image: XIADE vibrant colored cellulose film supplied in rolls and pre-cut sheets - the format and construction a sample request should specify. Sourced from the Vibrant colored cellulose film, rolls and pre-cut sheets page on the XIADE cellulose film catalogue read

Quick read (for packaging buyers, procurement teams and technical evaluators): A cellulose film sample request is not a request for a swatch. It is the first document in a qualification file, and the questions you ask in it determine whether the supplier's answer is a datasheet or a guess. The cellulose film series on XIADE's catalogue spans 20-60g/m2 grammage, 14-30μm thickness and 1000-1800mm widths across 9 production lines, so "send me a sample" without a grammage, a format and an application produces a sample that answers nothing. This guide covers the eight questions that make a sample request worth sending, the specification block you should attach, and the failure modes that only appear after the film is already on your line.

Why a Sample Request Is a Qualification Document

The most expensive error in packaging sourcing is treating the sample as a freebie. A sample that arrives without a written specification is an uncontrolled variable: you cannot fail it, because there was no pass criterion to fail against.

A controlled sample request carries three things in writing: the property window you need, the application it has to survive, and the decision the sample feeds. Everything else is negotiation about convenience.

Sustainability claims also deserve a method rather than an adjective, which is why frameworks such as the United Nations industrial ecology guidance matter to buyers whose packaging has to survive an audit. The same base film can arrive as a plain regenerated sheet, a single-sided coated grade, a double-sided coated grade, an aluminized grade with a vacuum-deposited aluminium layer, or a vibrant colored grade. Those are different products sharing a substrate, and a request written for the wrong one produces a sample that passes or fails for reasons unrelated to your application.

The buyer's job at sample stage is to force specificity. The supplier's job is to answer against a specification. Both are better served by a request that states the application first and the property window second.

The Application Comes Before the Specification

The single most useful sentence in a sample request names what the film wraps. Everything else follows from it, and suppliers can usually narrow the candidate grades within a day when they have it.

XIADE lists the application areas it supplies on its own site, and the list is a useful sanity check on whether your application fits the material at all: medical packaging films, food packaging film, fireworks packaging film, auto hose film, vegetable bundling, printed composite film, degradation tape and film, and flexible packaging film.

Two examples of why the application sentence is worth the effort. If the film wraps a medical device that will be sterilized, the sterilization method decides the question, because heat, chemical vapor and gamma exposure interact differently with a coated cellulose structure. If the film wraps chocolate or confectionery, the aluminized grade exists precisely because light and aroma control drive shelf life there, and a plain transparent sample will look like a failure when the real requirement was never transparency.

The request should say: this film wraps this product, goes through this process, and has to hold this property for this long. Grammage and thickness come after that sentence, because they are answers rather than questions.

The Property Window That Actually Decides the Order

Cellulose film datasheets are long, and most buyers read the wrong rows first. Four properties decide most orders, and the published specification set for XIADE's colored grade shows exactly how they interlock. The base grades it sits on are published separately as regenerated transparent protective film reels and regenerated transparent cellulose film sheets, and those two pages are where a buyer should start before narrowing to colored or coated.

Test methods matter as much as limits here, and the standard tensile, tear and seal methods used across the industry are published through ASTM International, so a property number without its method reference is not comparable between suppliers.

Grammage and thickness, as a pair. The published colored-film data gives three standard grades: 30±1 g/m2 at 20μm, 40±1 g/m2 at 27μm, and 45±1 g/m2 at 30μm, with thickness deviation held at ≤0.8μm on the lightest grade and ≤1.0μm on the two heavier ones. Grammage drives cost and stiffness; thickness drives sealing and print behavior. A request that specifies one without the other creates a sample that is technically compliant and practically unusable on your line.

Tensile strength in both directions. The same published table gives tensile strength of ≥120 MPa in the machine direction rising to ≥130 MPa on the heaviest grade, and ≥50 MPa in the transverse direction rising to ≥60 MPa. The MD/TD split is not a formality. Cellulose film is notably direction-sensitive, and a web that runs strong in MD can still tear across the web if the transverse number is marginal. Machine direction matters operationally too, because a sample cut in the wrong direction tells you nothing about how the roll will run.

Elongation, which is usually the surprise. The published elongation figures run ≥12% in MD at the lightest grade up to ≥16% on the heaviest, and ≥20% to ≥30% in TD. That gap between MD and TD is the number most often discovered too late, because elongation in TD is what allows the film to form around a product and take a seal without splitting.

Haze and coefficient of friction. Haze is published at 1±0.2%, 1.1±0.2% and 1.2±0.2% across the three grades. C.O.F is given as static 0.45-0.50±0.15 and dynamic 0.35-0.40±0.15. C.O.F is a packaging-line property rather than a cosmetic one: film that runs too smoothly feeds badly through a form-fill-seal, and film that runs too sticky jams at the nip. If your line has ever run a film problem, C.O.F is the number to ask for early.

Tear resistance is published at ≥1.5 N·m2/g across all three grades, which is worth noting because it is the one figure in the table that does not scale with grammage.

Ask About the Coating State Explicitly

Coating is where cellulose film programmes most often go wrong, because "cellulose film" describes the substrate and not the product.

XIADE's coated cellulose film in one-side and two-side configurations is produced in both versions, and the distinction is functional rather than cosmetic. The one-side version provides heat-sealability on a single surface while the reverse retains the natural texture of the cellulose. The two-side version coats both faces, which is what a structure needs when the print side must also seal, or when the film runs through a machine that treats both surfaces.

The aluminized cellulose film grade adds another layer entirely. It is described as aluminum-coated natural cellulose film using vacuum aluminum deposition, retaining compostable character while adding moisture and oxidation resistance, dead-fold twist strength and light blocking. For chocolate, confectionery and premium gifts, that grade is the one that solves aroma and light exposure, and it is not a substitute for a transparent sample in any meaningful sense.

So the request must name the construction: bare regenerated film, single-sided coated, double-sided coated, or aluminized. Naming it costs one line and prevents the most expensive kind of sample mistake, where the supplier sends a good sample of the wrong construction.

Ask What the Compliance File Actually Covers

For a material sold into food contact or medical applications, the sample request should reference the file, because a sample proves nothing about regulatory coverage.

XIADE states that its cellulose film meets EU food contact material standards, and its coated products are certified to ISO 9001 quality management and ISO 14001 environmental management while being described as strictly compliant with EU food contact standards. The company's own profile also records an ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001:2004 certification pair and a site of 116,700 sqm with 60,000 sqm of building area.

The question worth asking is narrower than "are you certified". It is whether the certificate on file covers the specific grade and the specific market the sample will be sold into, because certifications attach to products and sites rather than to a company in the abstract. A buyer who asks which document covers which grade gets a much more useful answer than a buyer who asks whether the factory is certified.

If the sample is a tape substrate rather than a film, the biodegradable clear sealing tape grade published on the same catalogue is the closer reference, and its adhesion and transparency checks belong in the sample request rather than after it. If the sample is intended for a medical device, ask which sterilization routes the grade has been evaluated against. If it is intended for food, ask which specific food simulants and contact conditions are covered, using the framework in FDA food contact substance guidance as the reference for what a compliant answer should cover. The About Us page carries the site and certification background buyers are usually checking. Both questions are cheap to ask and expensive to discover late.

Ask About Format, Width and the Customization Ceiling

A sample that arrives in the wrong format cannot be run on your line, so format belongs in the first request. Where the film is destined for a compostability claim, the sample request should also name the standard being claimed, since the widely used industrial-compostability framework is defined by European Bioplastics.

XIADE publishes a width range of 1000-1800mm across its 9 specialized production lines, and the wider biodegradable tape range sits on a separate category page from the film series, and full-spec coverage from 20-60 g/m2 grammage and 14-30μm thickness, including transparent, colored, single and double-sided coated, and non-silicone custom types.

The colored line is a useful case study for how format questions differ from property questions. XIADE's colorful cellulose film is published as available in red, yellow, blue, orange, green, purple, caramel and other colors designated by the buyer, with the same specification and technical data as the roll and sheet grades.

So a colored request has to state all three: the color, the format, and whether the delivery is in rolls or pre-cut sheets. A sample that arrives as a pre-cut sheet when you needed a roll proves the color and nothing else, and colored films are frequently specified against a pantone or a printed reference rather than a verbal description, which makes the sample itself the color master for the whole programme.

Ask What Is Customized and What Is Not

Customization claims are the easiest part of a supplier page to over-read. Separating the surface layer from the structural layer is the buyer's job.

XIADE states that thickness, size, color and coating can be customized, and the colored film page lists color, and by extension print and format, as buyer-designated. That is a real customization surface.

What the same pages describe as the underlying capability is more specific: independent research and development covering retention, static control and coating configuration, with in-house production across 9 automated lines at two factories, and a published annual production capacity of 40,000 tons.

A sample request should ask which of the two layers a specific request lands in. A color match on an existing grade is a short lead-time request. A new grammage or a new coating configuration on a new width is a development request with a different timeline and a different sample protocol, usually involving more than one round. Buyers who collapse the two categories into a single "can you customize" question end up with a timeline they cannot plan around.

Ask How the Sample Will Be Produced

This is the question buyers skip, and it is the one that most often explains a disappointing first sample.

If the sample is pulled from production stock, you are seeing a grade that exists today, at whatever tolerance the line is running. If it is produced as a special run, the sample can differ from the production grade in exactly the ways that matter, because a short run sits under different conditions from a full one: smaller batch, different hold time, different calibration attention.

Ask directly whether the sample is a production cut or a dedicated run, and if it is a production cut, ask for the production lot it came from. That lot number is the thread that connects the sample to the order that follows it, and without it a sample result cannot be enforced at delivery.

For a material with a published shelf-life sensitivity to storage conditions, the sample's storage and handling history matters as much as its properties. Films that are hygroscopic will change from the moment they leave the supplier's climate-controlled storage, so the sample's travel time is part of its specification.

The Sample Request Template

A request that gets answered quickly contains six blocks. This structure works for a first contact and for a second round alike.

Block one, the application. What the film wraps or covers, what process it goes through afterward, and what the failure mode you are trying to avoid.

Block two, the construction. Bare regenerated, single-sided coated, double-sided coated, or aluminized. If you are not sure which you need, say so and ask for a recommendation with reasons, which is a better use of the first exchange than a guess.

Block three, the property window. Grammage, thickness, and the two or three properties that decide your order, each with a number rather than a descriptor.

Block four, the format and delivery. Width, roll or sheet, and the quantity needed for your own trial, which is usually small and should be stated as such so the supplier sizes the run correctly.

Block five, the compliance question. Which certification document covers this grade, for which market, and which food simulants or sterilization routes are covered.

Block six, the sample protocol. Whether the sample is a production cut or a dedicated run, the lot reference, storage conditions, and expected lead time for both the sample and the first production order.

XIADE's contact page is the route for that request, and its published FAQ section often already answers the generic version of the question before a buyer has to ask it, and the useful discipline is putting all six blocks into the first message rather than discovering block five in the third exchange.

What Usually Goes Wrong After the Sample Arrives

Sample approval is not the end of qualification. Three failure modes appear only once the film is on your own equipment.

Sealing window mismatch. The published data covers tensile, elongation, haze and C.O.F, and heat-seal behavior is a separate characteristic that depends on the coating state. A double-sided coated sample that seals beautifully at one temperature may window tightly in production, and the sample alone will not reveal the window unless you asked for seal data with it.

Directionality on a real web. The MD and TD differences in the published table are meaningful on a laboratory sheet and more meaningful on a running web, where the tension profile is not uniform. Watch for web tension behavior on your own line rather than judging from the sample in the hand.

Barrier expectations against actual shelf life. Migration testing under US FDA food contact rules governs what a food-contact film may release, and it is a different measurement from the barrier claims on a datasheet. The material is described on the official pages as having barrier resistance against chemicals, greases and bacteria, and the aluminized grade as substantially stronger on moisture and oxygen. Barrier claims in a datasheet are measured under defined conditions, and your product's actual shelf-life requirement should be stated as a question to the supplier rather than inferred from a general claim.

The general rule is that the sample tells you whether the material is plausible, and only your line tells you whether it works. Budget for one more round rather than assuming the first sample closes the file.

Spec your 2026 Australian premium gas grill SKU

Evaluating natural cellulose film for medical packaging, food packaging, tape substrates or aerospace components, and want a sample that produces a decision rather than a swatch? Start from the XIADE cellulose film series covering 20-60 g/m2 grammage, 14-30μm thickness and 1000-1800mm widths across 9 production lines, reference the colorful cellulose film published data for grammage, tensile, elongation, haze and C.O.F, and send the sample request checklist with application, construction, property window, format, compliance question and sample protocol in a single message. XIADE holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications from a 116,700 sqm site and publishes 40,000 tons of annual production capacity.

FAQQ1: What should a cellulose film sample request include to get a useful answer?

A1: Six blocks: the application and its failure mode, the film construction (bare, single-sided coated, double-sided coated or aluminized), a property window with numbers rather than descriptors, the format and delivery requirement, the compliance question about which certification covers this grade and market, and the sample protocol covering whether it is a production cut or a dedicated run. XIADE's published range spans 20-60 g/m2 grammage and 14-30μm thickness across 1000-1800mm widths, so an unspecified request cannot resolve to a single grade.

Q2: How many samples should I request for a first evaluation?

A2: One per construction rather than one per property. The useful first round covers the candidates you are genuinely weighing, not the full catalogue, because a sample without a pass criterion cannot be evaluated. A second round then narrows the survivors against the properties your line actually measured, which is where the specification gets specific.

Q3: Does XIADE supply samples of the colored cellulose film?

A3: The colorful cellulose film is published as available in red, yellow, blue, orange, green, purple, caramel and other colors designated by the buyer, in rolls and pre-cut sheets, with the same specification and technical data as the roll and sheet grades. Requests should state color, format and quantity together, since colored programmes are usually approved against a physical reference rather than a verbal description.

Q4: What certifications cover cellulose film from this factory?

A4: XIADE states its cellulose film meets EU food contact material standards, and describes its coated range as certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. The company profile also records ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001:2004 certifications and a 116,700 sqm site with 60,000 sqm of building area. The useful question is which document covers which specific grade and destination market, rather than whether the factory holds certification at company level.

Q5: What is the difference between one-side and two-sides coated cellulose film?

A5: It is a functional difference, not a finish difference. The one-side version provides heat-sealability on a single surface while the reverse keeps the natural texture of the cellulose. The two-side version coats both faces, which is required when the print side must also seal or when the film passes through equipment treating both surfaces. Naming the construction in the request is what prevents the most expensive kind of sample mismatch.

Q6: Can cellulose film be aluminized for barrier applications?

A6: Yes. XIADE's aluminized natural cellulose film uses vacuum aluminum deposition to add moisture and oxidation resistance while retaining compostability, and is described as combining dead-fold twist strength with light blocking for chocolate, confectionery and premium gift packaging. It is not a substitute for a transparent grade, so an aluminized request should be a separate sample rather than a variation on a transparent one.

Q7: How much can be customized in terms of thickness, size, color and coating?

A7: The company states thickness, size, color and coating can be customized, and its colored film page lists colors designated by the buyer. That surface layer should be distinguished from development work: producing an existing grade in a buyer color is a short-lead request, while a new grammage, coating configuration or width is a development request with more than one sample round. Asking which category a specific request falls into is worth more than asking whether customization is possible in principle.

Q8: What is the production capacity behind the sample, and does it matter at sample stage?

A8: It matters for lead-time credibility. XIADE publishes 9 production lines across two factories with an annual production capacity of 40,000 tons, and an established company background from 2006. Buyers scaling a program should sanity-check that the supplier's capacity headroom matches the intended programme, and should confirm whether the sample came from a production lot or a dedicated short run.

Q9: Why does sample lead time vary so much between an existing grade and a custom one?

A9: An existing grade can usually be cut from current production or a short run, whereas a new grammage, coating configuration or width is development work. XIADE states thickness, size, color and coating can be customized against 9 production lines and a published 40,000 ton annual capacity, but capacity headroom does not shorten the trial cycles a new construction needs. Buyers should ask for both timelines separately in the first request rather than assuming one covers both.

Q10: Should a cellulose film sample be requested in roll form or pre-cut sheet form?

A10: It depends on what you intend to test. A roll lets you run the film on your own equipment and observe tension, feed and seal behavior; a pre-cut sheet is the right format when the approval is visual or dimensional, such as matching a printed color reference. Both formats exist in XIADE's colorful cellulose film offering, and stating the intended test in the request gets the right one sent.

Detail shot: regenerated transparent cellulose film roll detail - the base grade from which coated, aluminized and colored constructions are built. Sourced from the Vibrant colored cellulose film, rolls and pre-cut sheets page on the XIADE cellulose film catalogue.

About US

Baoji Chengjin Titanium Industry Co., LTD (hereinafter referred to as“BJCJTi”), established in 2010, is rooted in Baoji City, Shaanxi Province, known as "China's Titanium Valley". As a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, production, and sales of titanium and titanium alloy fasteners, we are committed to providing high-strength, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant precision fastening solutions for the global high-end manufacturing industry. With exquisite craftsmanship, strict quality control, and a spirit of continuous innovation, the company has built an excellent reputation in the field of titanium alloy screws, bolts, nuts, and other fasteners.