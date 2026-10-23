Addison Thornton Launches The 7-Day Career Confidence Challenge For Young Professionals

MENAFN - GetNews)Addison Thornton, Chicago, Illinois, United StatesChicago, Illinois-based Addison Thornton, Program Specialist, Employer Brand & Engagement, is encouraging students and early-career professionals to build stronger leadership habits through one small action each day.

Chicago, Illinois, United States - October 22, 2026 - Addison Thornton, Program Specialist, Employer Brand & Engagement, has launched the 7-Day Career Confidence Challenge, a free public initiative designed to help students, recent graduates, and early-career professionals build everyday habits that strengthen leadership, communication, and career readiness.

Drawing on her experiences as a Spelman College graduate, employer branding professional, student leader, and entrepreneur, Thornton created the challenge to show that career growth is built through consistent action rather than waiting for the perfect opportunity.

"I define success as making a meaningful impact while continuously growing into the best version of myself," said Thornton. "Success is not solely measured by titles, awards, or financial achievements. It is about using your talents, skills, and opportunities to create value for others."

The challenge focuses on practical habits that require no special tools, no financial investment, and only a few minutes each day.

"One of the biggest lessons I have learned is that growth comes from placing yourself in environments that challenge you," Thornton said. "Leadership starts long before you have a leadership title."

Why These Habits Matter

Small, intentional actions can have a lasting impact on career development.



According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), employers consistently rank communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and leadership among the most important skills they seek in new graduates.

LinkedIn's Workplace Learning Report has found that adaptability and communication remain among the most in-demand workplace skills.

Gallup research shows that employees who receive meaningful feedback are significantly more engaged than those who do not. Studies from the American Psychological Association have found that reflection and goal setting improve motivation, resilience, and long-term learning.

Thornton believes these skills can be strengthened through everyday practice.

"My Psychology background has reinforced the value of emotional intelligence," she said. "Understanding motivations, behaviours, and different perspectives helps build stronger relationships and better outcomes."

The 7-Day Career Confidence ChallengeDay 1: Define Your Goal

Write one career goal you want to accomplish this year and identify one action you can take this week.

Day 2: Learn Something New

Read one article or watch one educational video related to your career interests.

Day 3: Strengthen Your Network

Reach out to a classmate, colleague, mentor, or former professor to reconnect or simply say thank you.

Day 4: Practise Leadership

Volunteer to help someone, organise a small task, or take responsibility for something in your school, workplace, or community.

Day 5: Reflect on Your Progress

Write down one recent challenge and list three things it taught you.

Day 6: Build Your Personal Brand

Update your résumé, LinkedIn profile, or professional biography with one recent accomplishment.

Day 7: Give Back

Mentor someone, volunteer your time, or share advice that helped you grow.

"I remind myself of how far I have already come and focus on progress rather than perfection," Thornton said. "Every experience is an opportunity to learn."

Share Your Progress

Participants are invited to encourage others by sharing their journey online.

Suggested post ideas include:



"Today I completed Day __ of the #CareerConfidenceChallenge."

"One lesson I learned today was..."

"Here's one leadership habit I'm committed to building." "Progress, not perfection."

Those who prefer to keep the challenge private can simply record their daily reflections in a notebook or journal and revisit them at the end of the week to see how their mindset has changed.

A Simple Habit Can Create Long-Term Growth

Thornton hopes the challenge reminds people that meaningful careers are built through consistent effort, curiosity, and service.

"The most important qualities are adaptability, curiosity, emotional intelligence, strategic thinking, and strong communication," she said. "Those skills can be developed one day at a time."

She encourages anyone preparing for their next career step to begin with one small action today.

Join the 7-Day Career Confidence Challenge and start with Day 1. Write down one meaningful goal, take one small step towards it, and continue building momentum every day.

To read more, visit the website here.

About Addison Thornton

Addison Thornton is a Chicago-based Program Specialist, Employer Brand & Engagement with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Spelman College. Her professional background includes employer branding, recruitment marketing, workforce strategy, project management, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. She is passionate about leadership development, mentorship, and creating opportunities that help people and organisations grow together.

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