Starvia Automotive Outlines Used-Car Selection For Dealers Across Africa

MENAFN - GetNews)Starvia Automotive is highlighting its China-sourced used-car catalog for dealers and importers across Africa, the company said on Oct. 21. Buyers can request a review of individual vehicles against their destination, intended customers and budget before an order is confirmed.

What the selection review covers

Buyers in different African markets do not face identical vehicle-entry requirements. Model year, vehicle identity, condition, ownership records and steering position therefore need to be checked for each request. Freight, duties, registration requirements and access to replacement parts can change the overall cost and resale prospects, according to the company.

Starvia cited two listings in its online used-car catalog as examples of vehicles dealers can compare: a 2021 Volkswagen CC and a 2021 Volkswagen Tharu. The company said the listings are examples, not a complete lineup or confirmation that either unit is available or eligible for import into every African market. Stock, vehicle records and destination suitability are confirmed before a unit is presented as an order option.

How an inquiry is handled

Inquiries are submitted through the company's online form. Buyers can include their destination, business type, preferred model, quantity and budget to help narrow vehicle options, discuss inspection and documentation, and check shipping terms for a proposed order. They may request alternatives if the first listing does not fit their requirements.

The company also publishes an Africa-market vehicle selection guide at for buyers comparing vehicle categories and operating needs.

Any vehicle offer, freight estimate or shipment timing remains subject to vehicle-level, destination and logistics checks, the company said. Importers should confirm local entry and registration requirements before committing to a purchase.

About Starvia Automotive

Starvia Automotive is a Guangzhou-based exporter of new and used vehicles. Its online catalog lists passenger vehicles from China for buyers in multiple regions.