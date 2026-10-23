Lorrie Coxs The Long Way Out Shares A Powerful Story Of Faith Courage And Finding The Strength To Begin Again

MENAFN - GetNews) Inspired by a true story, the prequel to The Long Way Back to Love opens the Still Holding Hands, Josie Collection with humor, hope, and the quiet strength it takes to leave

OREGON, USA - October 22, 2026 - In her new novel, The Long Way Out, author Lorrie Cox takes readers on an emotional journey of faith, self-discovery, and courage as one woman learns that starting over is not a sign of weakness, but an act of strength.

Part of The Still Holding Hands, Josie Series and the prequel to The Long Way Back to Love, The Long Way Out is a novel inspired by a true story. The book follows Josie, a trusting young wife and mother of four who spends years believing that if she simply tries harder, she can repair her marriage and become the wife, mother, and woman she believes she should be.

Through moments of uncertainty, personal struggles, and quiet reflection, Josie begins to uncover a deeper understanding of her faith and her own strength. With humor, honesty, and determination, she takes small but meaningful steps toward building a safer and steadier life for herself and her children.

Cox's story explores the challenges that can exist behind the image of a perfect marriage and the difficult process of recognizing one's own worth. Inspired by her personal experiences, the author shares a story about a young woman who enters marriage believing she is building a life rooted in love and faith, only to discover the difference between appearances and reality.

For years, Josie struggles to honor her marriage and live according to her understanding of her Christian faith. Through painful experiences, emotional growth, and a deeper awareness of her own value, she eventually finds the courage to make choices that protect herself and her children.

More than a story of leaving, The Long Way Out is a story about hope, healing, and the courage to begin again. Cox's message to readers is clear: their lives have value, their voices matter, and faith can provide strength while seeking safety and renewal.

As part of The Still Holding Hands, Josie Collection, Cox continues a larger story of love, perseverance, and faith through life's most difficult seasons. The collection explores themes of rebuilding a life, second chances, enduring love, and the strength found through hardship.

Through The Long Way Out, Lorrie Cox offers encouragement to anyone who has faced fear, self-doubt, or the difficult process of finding their way forward. Her novel reminds readers that even after years of struggle, it is possible to reclaim hope, rediscover strength, and begin a new chapter.

About the Author

Lorrie Cox is the author of The Long Way Out and The Still Holding Hands, Josie Collection, a deeply personal series exploring love, faith, family, and life's most challenging journeys. Her writing reflects themes of resilience, compassion, and the belief that hope can be found even during difficult seasons.

Book Title: The Long Way Out

Author: Lorrie Cox

Series: The Still Holding Hands, Josie Series