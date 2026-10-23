Lubinets Says Upholding Human Rights During War Is A Matter Of Survival

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

“If we say that human rights are not a priority right now, then how are we different from the Russians? Protecting democratic values is precisely the main argument for our partners to provide financial, military and diplomatic assistance,” the Ombudsman said.

He stressed that Ukrainian soldiers on the front line are fighting above all for a free and democratic country where every person, their life and dignity are the highest values.

Mobilized men kept in basements and behind bars:reports violations at Odesa region recruitment

As reported by Ukrinform, the Council of Europe presented a new action plan for Ukraine aimed at strengthening democratic resilience, the rule of law and judicial independence, as well as supporting European reforms.