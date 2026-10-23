Herzog: Political Violence Threatening Israeli Democracy

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated on Thursday that political violence continues to threaten Israeli democracy.

"There are still people in Israel who dare to utter - and type on their keyboards - appalling threats to murder elected officials," Herzog said during the memorial ceremony for the assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. "There is no place for political violence in a civilized country," he added.

The left-wing leader Rabin was assassinated by far-right ultranationalist Yigal Amir in 1995. Tensions in Israeli society are rising ahead of the Knesset elections on October 27.