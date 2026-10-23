Delhi Police Arrest Mobile Phone Snatcher In Karol Bagh Seize Motorcycle

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 25-year-old mobile phone snatcher and recovered the stolen phone and a motorcycle used in the crime, after a chase by alert patrolling personnel in the Karol Bagh area, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Raman, alias Manish, alias Aman, is a resident of Pratap Nagar, New Delhi. According to the police, he has multiple previous criminal involvements and is an externed person from the jurisdiction of Police Station Gulabi Bagh.

The incident took place on October 21 at around 11 a.m., when the complainant, Mohd. Abbas, 19, was walking to work while using his mobile phone on New Rohtak Road near a bank in Karol Bagh.

According to the complaint, two men riding a motorcycle approached him from behind, and the pillion rider allegedly snatched his mobile phone before fleeing towards Tibbia College.

After the victim raised an alarm, Head Constable Ramjilal pursued the suspects along with the complainant. During the chase, the motorcycle was intercepted near a gurdwara close to Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh.

One of the suspects, identified as Raman, was apprehended, while the other managed to escape. The stolen mobile phone was recovered from the arrested accused, and the motorcycle used in the offence was also seized.

The incident was subsequently reported to Police Station D.B.G. Road. Head Constable Ashok and Constable Kapil reached the spot and took custody of the accused, the recovered mobile phone and the motorcycle.

Based on the complainant's statement and the circumstances of the incident, a case was registered at D.B.G. Road police station under Sections 304(2), 317(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR, numbered 384/2026, was registered on October 21.

During further investigation, the police also found that the accused had been externed from the jurisdiction of Police Station Gulabi Bagh.

The recovered motorcycle is bearing registration number UP14HA7321.

Police records show that the accused has been linked to multiple previous cases registered at various police stations in Delhi. These include cases registered at Sarai Rohilla, Bharat Nagar, Keshav Puram, Bara Hindu Rao, Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Subzi Mandi, Burari, Gulabi Bagh, Prasad Nagar and Inderpuri police stations.

The previous cases include allegations of theft, snatching, receiving stolen property and offences under the Arms Act.

Police said efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the second suspect who fled from the spot. Further investigation into the case is in progress.