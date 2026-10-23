Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Schools Shut In 3 TN Districts IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is bracing for more heavy rain as the IMD issues orange and yellow alerts across several districts. Schools are shut in three districts on October 23, while Chennai awaits an official holiday announcement

Tamil Nadu continues to experience intense rainfall and thunderstorms as a low-pressure area over the Comorin region and adjoining parts of south Tamil Nadu and Kerala influences weather conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between October 22 and 26. Kerala is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall until October 25.

For October 23, the IMD has issued orange alerts for isolated areas of Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and the Ghat regions of Tirunelveli district. These areas could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Yellow alerts have been issued for several other districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Tiruppur and Perambalur. Puducherry and Karaikal are also under a yellow alert.

The weather agency has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph at isolated locations. Moderate rainfall is also expected across other parts of the state.

Amid continuing rainfall, district authorities have announced school closures in parts of Tamil Nadu as a precautionary measure. According to reports, schools will remain closed on October 23 in Tiruvannamalai, Villuppuram and Kallakurichi.

The closures differ by district. In Tiruvannamalai, both schools and colleges have reportedly been ordered to remain closed, while the holiday in Villuppuram and Kallakurichi applies to schools.

Meanwhile, the district administrations of Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram have stated that schools and colleges will function as usual. Parents and students should follow the latest instructions issued by their respective district administrations, as decisions may vary depending on local weather conditions.

Chennai experienced persistent rainfall on October 22, prompting school closures across the city. However, as of the latest information provided, no fresh official announcement has confirmed a school holiday in Chennai for October 23.

The city remains under a yellow alert, with the IMD forecasting the possibility of heavy rain at isolated locations across Chennai and neighbouring Tiruvallur district. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may also affect parts of the region.

Students and parents should not assume that schools are closed solely because of the rain alert. They are advised to check announcements from the Chennai district administration, local authorities or their respective school managements before leaving home.

With rainfall expected to continue across several parts of Tamil Nadu over the coming days, further local advisories may be issued depending on changing weather conditions.