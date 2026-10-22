Piyush Goyal Holds Talks With German Firms To Boost India Investment

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Engages with German Industry Leaders

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held discussions with senior executives of German companies Fresenius Group, Bayer and Knauf Group on expanding manufacturing, increasing investment and strengthening collaboration in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, sustainable construction materials and infrastructure. In a series of posts on X, Goyal highlighted opportunities for the companies to deepen their engagement with India, citing the country's expanding healthcare sector, manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure development needs.

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Collaborations

Fresenius Group Partnership

During his meeting with Michael Sen, CEO of Fresenius Group, Goyal discussed opportunities to strengthen healthcare collaboration by leveraging India's growing demand for quality and affordable medical solutions and its manufacturing capabilities.“Discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in healthcare, leveraging India's rapidly expanding healthcare sector, growing demand for quality and affordable medical solutions, and strong manufacturing capabilities,” he said. He further said the discussions covered how Fresenius could use India's skilled workforce and production capabilities to serve both domestic and international markets.

Bayer Pharmaceutical Expansion

In another meeting, Goyal held discussions with Stefan Oelrich, President of the Pharmaceuticals Division at Bayer, on the company's expansion plans in India and ways to deepen its engagement with the country's healthcare ecosystem.“Discussed Bayer's expansion plans in India & opportunities to deepen its engagement in our robust healthcare ecosystem through greater investment, innovation & collaboration,” the minister said.

Infrastructure and Construction Investment

Goyal also met Murat Akyildiz, Global General Partner at Knauf Group, in Berlin to discuss the company's expanding manufacturing presence in India and opportunities for further collaboration. The talks covered sustainable construction materials and infrastructure development, which Goyal linked to India's urbanisation and economic transformation.“Discussed Knauf's expanding manufacturing in India and avenues to deepen collaboration across sustainable construction materials and infrastructure development, aligning with India's unprecedented urban and economic transformation,” he said.

Across the three meetings, the discussions pointed to potential areas for greater business engagement between Indian manufacturing and healthcare capabilities and the operations of the international companies. (ANI)

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