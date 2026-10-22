Gold, Silver Rates Today, October 23: Check Latest Precious Metals Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
|CITY
|GOLD (22k/10g)
|SILVER (Per 1kg)
|NEW DELHI
|Rs 1,32,500
|Rs 2,25,000
|MUMBAI
|Rs 1,32,350
|Rs 2,25,000
|CHENNAI
|Rs 1,32,350
|Rs 2,25,000
|KOLKATA
|Rs 1,32,350
|Rs 2,25,000
Why Do Gold and Silver Prices Differ?
Gold and silver prices can vary across cities and market sources due to differences in local taxes, transportation costs, dealer margins and the type of price being reported. MCX futures, international spot prices and retail bullion rates represent different market segments and may not match exactly.
Buyers should also remember that the final price of gold jewellery can be higher than the quoted metal rate because of making charges and applicable taxes. Checking the latest local rates with a jeweller before purchasing can help consumers make a more informed decision.
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