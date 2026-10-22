Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 50+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 50+ pipeline Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 22, 2026, DelveInsight's “Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 60+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



On October 20, 2026 – Arcus Biosciences announced new clinical data from its ARC-20 study evaluating casdatifan, an investigational HIF-2α inhibitor, alone and in combination with other therapies for clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). The results highlighted its potential across first-line, second-line, and later-line treatment settings. The company also reported that its Phase III PEAK-20 study is on track to begin by the end of 2026.

On October 19, 2026 – Akeso, Inc., together with Summit Therapeutics, announced the opening of a global Phase II clinical study evaluating ivonescimab in previously untreated patients with advanced ccRCC. The study will assess ivonescimab alone and in combination with cadonilimab or ipilimumab, with nivolumab plus ipilimumab serving as the standard-of-care comparator.

On October 19, 2026 – Xencor, Inc. announced that it would host a webcast on October 26 to discuss Phase I results for XmAb819, an investigational ENPP3 × CD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody for advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company also announced that study findings would be presented at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, with plans to initiate a registration-enabling study in 2027.

DelveInsight's Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 60+ pipeline therapies for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma treatment.

The leading Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies include AstraZeneca/HUTCHMED, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Adicet Bio, CRISPR Therapeutics, Exelixis, Kura Oncology, AstraZeneca, NiKang Therapeutics, Argos Therapeutics, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Apollomics/Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Janux Therapeutics, OncoArendi Therapeutics, and others. Promising Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies include KY1044, JK08, Pembrolizumab, Savolitinib, Sunitinib, TT-10, and others.

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Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Overview

Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) is the most common type of kidney cancer. This type of cancer develops in the lining of very small tubes, or tubules, inside the kidney. These tubules help to remove waste products from the blood. Stage 4 RCC is the most advanced stage where the disease has spread from the kidneys to one or more distant areas of the body. According to a 2016 study Trusted Source, the outlook for advanced RCC depends largely on where the new tumors are growing in the body. For example, people with RCC that has spread to the pancreas have a higher overall survival rate than those where cancer has spread to the brain, bones, or liver. The proximal renal tubular epithelium is the kidney tissue from which RCC arises. The two forms are sporadic: nonhereditary and hereditary. The structural alterations of both forms occur on the short arm of chromosome 3 (3p). Families at high risk for developing renal cancer were studied, which led to the cloning of genes. The genes whose alteration resulted in RCC formation were tumor suppressors (VHL, TSC) or oncogenes (MET).

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Savolitinib: AstraZeneca/HUTCHMED

Savolitinib is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of the mesenchymal epithelial transition factor, or MET, receptor tyrosine kinase, an enzyme which has been shown to function abnormally in many types of solid tumors. The drug candidate is jointly developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma.

Ciforadenant: Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Ciforadenant is a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2A receptor, a key step in the adenosine pathway leading to immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. By precisely targeting and blocking A2A receptors on immune cells, ciforadenant may unleash their cancer-killing properties results from a Phase 1/1b clinical trial demonstrated that ciforadenant was active alone and in combination with atezolizumab in patients with advanced, refractory renal cell cancer, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma

DFF 332: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

DFF 332 is a small molecule that is HIF-2α inhibitors and targets HIF-2α (Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1) being developed by Novartis. The drug candidate is administered through oral route. Currently the drug is in Phase I of clinical stage for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma.

The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Treatment.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market.

Learn more about Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs Opportunities in our groundbreaking research and development projects @ Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies

AstraZeneca/HUTCHMED, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Adicet Bio, CRISPR Therapeutics, Exelixis, Kura Oncology, AstraZeneca, NiKang Therapeutics, Argos Therapeutics, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Apollomics/Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Janux Therapeutics, OncoArendi Therapeutics and others.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

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Scope of the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies- AstraZeneca/HUTCHMED, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Adicet Bio, CRISPR Therapeutics, Exelixis, Kura Oncology, AstraZeneca, NiKang Therapeutics, Argos Therapeutics, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Apollomics/Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Janux Therapeutics, OncoArendi Therapeutics and others.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies- KY1044, JK08, Pembrolizumab, Savolitinib, Sunitinib, TT-10, and others.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Read the full details of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline on our website @ Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs and Companies

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Savolitinib: AstraZeneca/HUTCHMEDDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Ciforadenant: Corvus PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)DFF 332: Novartis PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Key CompaniesAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Key ProductsAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma- Unmet NeedsAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma- Market Drivers and BarriersAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Analyst ViewsAdvanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Key CompaniesAppendix

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