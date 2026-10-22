Bile Duct Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 50+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Bile Duct Cancer clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 50+ pipeline Bile Duct Cancer drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 22, 2026, DelveInsight's “Bile Duct Cancer Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 60+ pipeline drugs in the Bile Duct Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Bile Duct Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Bile Duct Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Bile Duct Cancer Pipeline Report



On October 21, 2026 – Summit Therapeutics and ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group announced a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate ivonescimab in a registration-enabling Phase II/III study for advanced biliary tract cancer. The EA2251 study will compare ivonescimab combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin chemotherapy against pembrolizumab or durvalumab combined with the same chemotherapy as first-line treatment. Clinical trial site activation in the United States is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

On September 22, 2026 – Compass Therapeutics announced a regulatory update regarding tovecimig for previously treated, advanced biliary tract cancer. Following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency recommended an additional trial to demonstrate a survival benefit before a Biologics License Application could be submitted. Compass Therapeutics stated that it intended to continue discussions with the FDA while preparing its regulatory strategy, citing positive progression-free survival and objective response rate results from the COMPANION-002 study.

On October 12, 2026 – The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health reported the launch of the CODAH clinical trial to investigate histotripsy combined with durvalumab immunotherapy in patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The study will evaluate whether histotripsy, a non-invasive focused-ultrasound technique that mechanically destroys targeted tumor tissue, can enhance the immune response against cancer. The trial aims to assess the safety and potential efficacy of this combination approach.

DelveInsight's Bile Duct Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 60+ pipeline therapies for Bile Duct Cancer treatment.

The leading Bile Duct Cancer Companies such as Wellmarker Bio, Virogin Biotech Canada, TransThera Sciences, Tango Therapeutics, Taiho Oncology, Tyra Biosciences, Anheart Therapeutics, Nuvalent, Array BioPharma, InnoCare Pharma, NextPoint Therapeutics, and others. Promising Bile Duct Cancer Therapies such as GNS561 + Trametinib, Tinengotinib 8 mg, Durvalumab, E7090, Pemigatinib, Gemcitabine, Cisplatin, Ivosidenib, and others.

Access DelveInsight's in-depth Bile Duct Cancer Pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ Bile Duct Cancer Clinical Trials and Studies

Bile Duct Cancer Overview

Cholangiocarcinoma is an aggressive malignancy that originates from the biliary epithelium, both inside and outside the liver. Certain preexisting conditions and diseases can increase the risk of developing cholangiocarcinoma. This neoplasm is difficult to diagnose because obtaining a tissue sample for confirmation is not always possible. Unfortunately, cholangiocarcinoma is often locally invasive or metastatic by the time it is detected. While surgery is the only cure, radiation, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy can also be used in conjunction with surgery. It is classified by anatomical origin as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) or extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (eCCA); eCCA is subdivided into perihilar cholangiocarcinoma (pCCA) and distal cholangiocarcinoma (dCCA). More than 95% of cholangiocarcinomas are adenocarcinomas.

Bile Duct Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

TT-00420: TransThera Biosciences

TT-00420 is an innovative, global phase III stage spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that exerts antitumor effects by targeting tumor cells and improving the tumor microenvironment. Ongoing clinical trials in the US and China have revealed the potential of TT-00420 to be efficacious in various solid tumors. It was granted the Orphan-Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of CCA. In July 2023, TT-00420 was granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by NMPA in China.

VG161: Virogin Biotech

VG161, Virogin's pioneering oncolytic virus built on the company's proprietary SynerlyticTM Platform, is an attenuated herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) armed with multiple payloads of IL12 & IL15/IL15Ra and a unique PD-L1 blocking peptide. The neurovirulence of wild-type HSV-1 is mitigated by the deletion of ICP 34.5 gene. These payloads can synergistically stimulate both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immunity in the tumor microenvironment. VG161 has been confirmed to be safe and effective in many tumor xenograft mouse models and in GLP toxicity studies preclinically. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma.

NXP800: Nuvectis Pharma

NXP800 is an oral, small molecule, potentially first-in-class GCN2 kinase activator. NXP800 is also being evaluated in an investigator-initiated study conducted in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, an indication for which the FDA granted NXP800 Orphan Drug Designation. The NXP800 development program in platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian cancer was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA. NXP800 completed a Phase 1a dose-escalation study in the first half of 2023. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma.

The Bile Duct Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Bile Duct Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Bile Duct Cancer Treatment.

Bile Duct Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Bile Duct Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Bile Duct Cancer market.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the Bile Duct Cancer pipeline. Explore DelveInsight's expert-driven report today! @ Bile Duct Cancer Unmet Needs

Bile Duct Cancer Companies

Wellmarker Bio, Virogin Biotech Canada, TransThera Sciences, Tango Therapeutics, Taiho Oncology, Tyra Biosciences, Anheart Therapeutics, Nuvalent, Array BioPharma, InnoCare Pharma, NextPoint Therapeutics, and others.

Bile Duct Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Bile Duct Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Download DelveInsight's latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming Bile Duct Cancer Therapies and Developments @ Bile Duct Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Bile Duct Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Bile Duct Cancer Companies- Wellmarker Bio, Virogin Biotech Canada, TransThera Sciences, Tango Therapeutics, Taiho Oncology, Tyra Biosciences, Anheart Therapeutics, Nuvalent, Array BioPharma, InnoCare Pharma, NextPoint Therapeutics, and others.

Bile Duct Cancer Therapies- GNS561 + Trametinib, Tinengotinib 8 mg, Durvalumab, E7090, Pemigatinib, Gemcitabine, Cisplatin, Ivosidenib, and others.

Bile Duct Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Bile Duct Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Find out in DelveInsight's exclusive Bile Duct Cancer Pipeline Report-access it now! @ Bile Duct Cancer Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryBile Duct Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentBile Duct Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)TT-00420: TransThera BiosciencesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)VG161: Virogin BiotechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)NXP800: Nuvectis PharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsBile Duct Cancer Key CompaniesBile Duct Cancer Key ProductsBile Duct Cancer Unmet NeedsBile Duct Cancer Market Drivers and BarriersBile Duct Cancer Future Perspectives and ConclusionBile Duct Cancer Analyst ViewsBile Duct Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

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