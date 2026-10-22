Endometriosis Pain Pipeline Insights 2026: Novel Mechanisms, Promising Candidates, And Competitive Landscape By Delveinsight Organon, Ironwood Pharma, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp, Abbvie

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 22, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Endometriosis Pain pipeline constitutes 5+ key companies continuously working towards developing 5+ Endometriosis Pain treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Endometriosis Pain Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Endometriosis Pain Market.

The Endometriosis Pain Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Endometriosis Pain Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Endometriosis Pain treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Endometriosis Pain companies working in the treatment market are Organon, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, AbbVie/Neurocrine Biosciences, ObsEva/Kissei Pharmaceuticals, SWK/Enteris BioPharma, Bayer/Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, and others, are developing therapies for the Endometriosis Pain treatment



Emerging Endometriosis Pain therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- FOR 6219, IW-3300, MT-2990, ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate), Linzagolix (OBE2109), OVAREST (leuprorelin oral), HMI-115, TU2670 (NCE-403), OG-6219, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Endometriosis Pain market in the coming years.

In October 2026, Gesynta Pharma announced that it had completed enrollment in its NOVA trial, randomizing 213 patients and surpassing the initial target of 190 participants. The placebo-controlled study is investigating vipoglanstat, an oral, nonhormonal, non-opioid treatment that inhibits mPGES-1, an enzyme associated with prostaglandin E2 production and inflammation. The trial evaluates its effects on non-menstrual pelvic pain, menstrual pain, dyspareunia, and quality of life. The company expects to report topline results in the second quarter of 2027.

In September 2026, Absci outlined plans for its STORYLINE Phase II trial to evaluate ABS-201, an investigational antibody that targets the prolactin receptor. The proposed randomized, placebo-controlled study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of the candidate in approximately 150 patients with surgically confirmed endometriosis and moderate-to-severe pain. The company expected to initiate the trial in mid-2027, pending finalization of the protocol and regulatory clearance. ABS-201 is being developed as a potential nonhormonal treatment option for endometriosis.

In August 2026, Medicus Pharma announced that the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi had authorized the initiation of its PRECISION-E2 study, pending site-specific ethics approvals. The planned randomized, placebo-controlled trial will assess different doses and administration routes of teverelix in approximately 84 women. Key evaluation measures include estradiol suppression, safety, tolerability, endometriosis-related pain, and quality of life. This authorization represents a regulatory milestone in the UAE and should not be interpreted as FDA approval.

In March 2026, EndoCyclic Therapeutics announced that the FDA had cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ENDO-205, an experimental nonhormonal precision peptide therapy. The candidate is being developed to target endometriosis lesions and potentially alleviate associated pain and other disease-related complications. The company planned to begin a Phase I clinical trial in healthy premenopausal women. Although IND clearance allows clinical testing to proceed, it does not represent marketing authorization or confirm the therapy's effectiveness in treating endometriosis-related pain.

In November 2025, Hyderabad-based MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd has received a recommendation from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to begin a Phase IV clinical study for Elagolix Sodium Tablets (150 mg and 200 mg), intended for managing moderate to severe endometriosis-related pain. The decision was made during the SEC meeting on September 18, 2025, at CDSCO headquarters in New Delhi. As part of the post-marketing requirement linked to the drug's approval, the company submitted its Phase IV trial proposal titled“A Multicentre, Open-Label, Single-Arm Phase IV Clinical Trial to Assess the Safety and Effectiveness of Elagolix Tablets 200 mg for Treatment of Patients with Moderate to Severe Pain Associated with Endometriosis” (Protocol No. 017/MSN/ELGLX/2025, Version 1.0, dated July 3, 2025).

In July 2025, Organon discontinued the development of its endometriosis drug OG-6219 after the Phase II ELENA proof-of-concept trial (NCT05560646) failed to show meaningful benefit. The oral HSD17B1 inhibitor did not achieve the primary endpoint, as it showed no significant improvement in moderate-to-severe endometriosis-related pelvic pain compared with placebo.

In July 2025, A drug candidate once described by Organon as its“biggest potential opportunity” failed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, leading the company to discontinue its development for endometriosis. Organon, a women's health-focused company, acquired the candidate OG-6219 through its $75 million acquisition of Forendo Pharma in 2021, shortly after spinning off from Merck & Co. The company launched a Phase 2 trial in 2022, enrolling 354 premenopausal women suffering from moderate to severe endometriosis-related pain. Participants were randomized to receive one of three doses of OG-6219 or a placebo. Organon had hoped the drug would alleviate pain by inhibiting a hormone involved in uterine tissue growth and inflammation, but the trial failed to meet expectations. In March 2025, The first long-term daily oral treatment for endometriosis has been recommended for routine use on the NHS in England. In its final draft guidance, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) advised that relugolix-estradiol-norethisterone, also known as relugolix combination therapy (relugolix CT), should be offered to adults of reproductive age whose endometriosis symptoms persist despite previous medical or surgical treatments. This marks the first time a daily pill of this kind has been approved for long-term endometriosis management by the NHS, with around 1,000 women expected to benefit each year.

Endometriosis Pain Overview

Endometriosis pain refers to the discomfort, cramping, and other symptoms experienced by individuals with endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. The pain associated with endometriosis can vary widely in intensity and may occur before, during, or after menstruation. It can also manifest as chronic pelvic pain, lower back pain, painful intercourse, and pain during bowel movements or urination.

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Emerging Endometriosis Pain Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



FOR 6219: Organon

IW-3300: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

MT-2990: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate): AbbVie/Neurocrine Biosciences

Linzagolix (OBE2109): ObsEva/Kissei Pharmaceuticals

OVAREST (leuprorelin oral): SWK/Enteris BioPharma

HMI-115: Bayer/Hope Medicine

TU2670 (NCE-403): Tiumbio

OG-6219: Organon

Quinagolide: Ferring Pharmaceuticals Linzagolix: ObsEva

Endometriosis Pain Route of Administration

Endometriosis Pain pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Endometriosis Pain Molecule Type

Endometriosis Pain Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Endometriosis Pain Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Endometriosis Pain Assessment by Product Type

Endometriosis Pain By Stage and Product Type

Endometriosis Pain Assessment by Route of Administration

Endometriosis Pain By Stage and Route of Administration

Endometriosis Pain Assessment by Molecule Type Endometriosis Pain by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Endometriosis Pain Report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Endometriosis Pain product details are provided in the report. Download the Endometriosis Pain pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Endometriosis Pain therapies

Some of the key companies in the Endometriosis Pain Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Endometriosis Pain are - AbbVie, Neurocrine Biosciences, Kissei Pharmaceuticals, SWK, Enteris BioPharma, Bayer, Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, Organon, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, ObsEva SA, Myovant Sciences, Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd, TiumBio Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and others.

Endometriosis Pain Pipeline Analysis:

The Endometriosis Pain pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Endometriosis Pain with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Endometriosis Pain Treatment.

Endometriosis Pain key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Endometriosis Pain Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Endometriosis Pain market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Endometriosis Pain drugs and therapies

Endometriosis Pain Pipeline Market Drivers

The development of drug delivery systems represents a new approach in pain treatment among endometriosis patients, extensive research on Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are some of the important factors that are fueling the Endometriosis Pain Market.

Endometriosis Pain Pipeline Market Barriers

However, less robust pipeline, high cost of treatment procedures and other factors are creating obstacles in the Endometriosis Pain Market growth.

Scope of Endometriosis Pain Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Endometriosis Pain Companies: Organon, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, AbbVie/Neurocrine Biosciences, ObsEva/Kissei Pharmaceuticals, SWK/Enteris BioPharma, Bayer/Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, and others

Key Endometriosis Pain Therapies: FOR 6219, IW-3300, MT-2990, ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate), Linzagolix (OBE2109), OVAREST (leuprorelin oral), HMI-115, TU2670 (NCE-403), OG-6219, and others

Endometriosis Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Endometriosis Pain current marketed and Endometriosis Pain emerging therapies Endometriosis Pain Market Dynamics: Endometriosis Pain market drivers and Endometriosis Pain market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Endometriosis Pain Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Endometriosis Pain Report Introduction

2. Endometriosis Pain Executive Summary

3. Endometriosis Pain Overview

4. Endometriosis Pain- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Endometriosis Pain Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Endometriosis Pain Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Endometriosis Pain Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Endometriosis Pain Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Endometriosis Pain Preclinical Stage Products

10. Endometriosis Pain Therapeutics Assessment

11. Endometriosis Pain Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Endometriosis Pain Key Companies

14. Endometriosis Pain Key Products

15. Endometriosis Pain Unmet Needs

16. Endometriosis Pain Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Endometriosis Pain Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Endometriosis Pain Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.