Knew Health Publishes Guide To Healthcare Alternatives For The Self-Employed

MENAFN - GetNews)"Knew Health Logo"A free guide from Knew Health compares Marketplace plans, COBRA, QSEHRAs, direct primary care, short-term health insurance and medical cost sharing for freelancers, solo founders and small business owners.

Chicago, IL - October 22, 2026 - Knew Health, a Wellness Membership paired with medical cost sharing, has published an updated guide to healthcare alternatives for the self-employed. The free resource helps freelancers, independent professionals and small business owners compare their options for managing healthcare expenses once they no longer have a health plan through an employer.

The guide, Healthcare Alternatives for the Self-Employed: Finding Freedom Beyond Health Insurance, first appeared in September 2026. It was updated in October with current COBRA rules, 2026 QSEHRA limits and 2027 Open Enrollment dates.

For people leaving corporate jobs, launching a business or starting freelance work, monthly costs, provider access and the risk of an unexpected medical bill now all come out of one household budget.

Six healthcare options for self-employed Americans

The guide compares six approaches:



ACA Marketplace plans: Health insurance plans offered through federal and state marketplaces, with income-based tax credits for eligible individuals.

COBRA continuation: An option for eligible individuals to temporarily continue their former employer's group health plan after leaving employment.

Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangements (QSEHRAs): Employer-funded reimbursement programs available to qualifying small businesses with employees.

Direct Primary Care: Membership-based primary care that generally requires a separate solution for major medical expenses.

Short-term health insurance: Temporary insurance options that may have restrictions on benefits, eligibility and availability. Medical cost sharing: A community-based approach in which Members voluntarily contribute toward one another's eligible medical expenses.



For each option, the guide explains monthly costs, provider choice, eligibility rules and what happens when a large medical bill arrives.

How Knew Health medical cost sharing works

Founded by Joshua Rosenthal, Knew Health opened in 2018. Its Wellness Membership combines wellness resources, personalized Member support and community-based medical cost sharing.

Memberships start at $178 per month. Monthly contributions depend on the age of the oldest Member, household type, the selected Initial Unshareable Amount (IUA) and tobacco use. The IUA is the amount a Member pays toward each new Medical Need before the Community considers additional eligible expenses for sharing under the Member Guidelines. Members can use general wellness services from day one, including annual wellness exams and routine lab work.

Since opening in 2018, Knew Health has shared 100% of eligible Medical Needs through its Community, although sharing is not guaranteed.

Knew Health Members participate as self-pay patients, with no network restrictions and the freedom to choose their own licensed providers, including holistic and naturopathic providers. Membership also includes 24/7 telemedicine access, health coaching and a dedicated Member Care Team that helps Members with healthcare navigation and medical bills.

Helping self-employed people compare their options

The guide encourages readers to weigh their expected healthcare needs, monthly budget, preferred practitioners and how they would handle a large unexpected medical expense. It also covers eligibility for medical cost sharing, pre-existing conditions and the responsibilities that come with each option.

Knew Health notes that medical cost sharing is not right for everyone, particularly people with pre-existing conditions or people who need regular specialist care. The Member Guidelines outline eligibility requirements, sharing limitations and Member responsibilities.

The full guide is available at

About Knew Health

Knew Health is a Wellness Membership paired with medical cost sharing for individuals, families and small businesses. It was founded by Joshua Rosenthal, founder of the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, and opened in 2018. Members get wellness resources, the freedom to choose their own licensed providers and support from a dedicated Care Team, and the Community shares eligible medical expenses under the Member Guidelines. Knew Health is not insurance, and Membership is not available in every state.

Learn more at .