Will The Wedding Band Sit Flush? Whiteflash Explains How To Match A Wedding Band To An Engagement Ring

MENAFN - GetNews)Choosing a wedding band to match an engagement ring is often treated as the final, quickest decision in the bridal purchase, made months after the engagement ring is already on the hand. Whether the two rings work well together, however, is largely settled by the design of the engagement ring itself. Whiteflash, the Houston based jeweler specializing in precision cut diamonds and designer bridal jewelry, is outlining what determines a good fit between the two rings and when in the process the decision is easiest to make.

“A wedding band is the ring most people wear every day for the rest of their lives, yet it is often chosen last and with the least amount of deliberation,” said Bryan Boyne, VP at Whiteflash.“How the two rings work together is a design question as well as an aesthetic one. The best time to answer it is at the time of the engagement ring purchase, rather thanafter the proposal.”

What Determines a Flush Fit

Most bridal wedding sets are designed so the engagement ring and band fit flush against each other. Whether a straight band can do that depends on the profile of the engagement ring. Many engagement styles are built with flat sides and an elevated head so that a symmetrical band slides directly beneath the center diamond with no gap.

Other designs leave no room for a straight band. In those cases the wedding band must be contoured to an asymmetrical shape so it follows the line of the engagement ring. The two rings form a close matching set when worn together, but a contoured band worn on its own can look misshapen. Shoppers who expect to wear the band alone at times, while traveling or working with their hands, should weigh that before choosing an engagement ring that requires one.

Why Buying Both Rings Together Helps

For couples who want a matched, flush fitting set, Whiteflash recommends purchasing the engagement ring and wedding band at the same time. A simultaneous purchase keeps the details consistent across both rings, in particular the alignment of any accent diamonds. It also avoids two later complications: a matching band from the same design that is no longer available, or an engagement ring that has to be sent back so a band can be fitted to it.

Sizing is part of the same decision. Whiteflash provides one complimentary ring sizing within a year of purchase on most rings, but certain designs cannot be sized or can be sized only within a limited range. Settling the finger size before both rings are made spares a matched set from being adjusted one ring at a time.

When a Gap Is the Better Choice

A flush fit is not necessarily the goal for everyone. A growing number of styles with wide tapered bands, split shanks, or integrated basket heads are chosen as stand-alone rings rather than as part of a set. Some wearers also prefer a small space between engagement ring and band when the two are stylistically compatible, because it lets the band be worn by itself and still sit straight. But care must be taken to ensure the rings play together well and do not abrade one another. The Whiteflash guide to pairing an engagement ring with a wedding band walks through these combinations by style.

Designer Sets and Custom Bands

Whiteflash is an authorized retailer for Tacori, Verragio, Simon G., A. Jaffe, and Vatche, and its wedding ring selection includes designer bands made to coordinate with their engagement ring lines. When no catalog band suits an engagement ring, the Whiteflash custom design service, which specializes in engagement rings and wedding sets, can produce one. The service is reserved for shoppers purchasing a Whiteflash certified diamond. The production team evaluates each request at no charge and, if the project is approved, provides a firm quote with a CAD rendering within 48 hours. Production takes approximately four weeks once payment is received.

For more information on wedding sets or to view the full selection of wedding bands, visit Whiteflash.

About Whiteflash

Whiteflash is a modern jeweler specializing in precision cut diamonds, designer engagement rings, and fine diamond jewelry. As the exclusive home of A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal natural diamonds, Whiteflash is internationally recognized for scientific light-performance analysis, including ASET, Ideal-Scope, and Hearts & Arrows imaging. Based in Houston, Texas, Whiteflash serves a global clientele and is an authorized retailer for the finest brand name designers including Tacori, Verragio, Simon G., A. Jaffe, and Vatche. Whiteflash offers the Lifetime Upgrade Program on all A CUT ABOVE® diamonds.