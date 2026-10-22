Stayshare Vacations Leverages AI-Powered Technology To Modernize The Promotional Vacation Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)""Technology should make the vacation experience easier, not more complicated. We use AI and automation to respond faster, provide travelers with the information they need, and connect them with the right opportunities while keeping the human element available when they want it." - Terry Gregg, Co-Founder, StayShare Vacations"StayShare Vacations is using AI-powered engagement technology, automation, and an integrated customer relationship management platform to modernize how travelers discover and navigate promotional vacation opportunities.

Buffalo, New York, USA - October 22, 2026 - StayShare Vacations, operated by IntelliShare LLC, is leveraging AI-powered technology and intelligent automation to modernize how promotional vacation opportunities are marketed and delivered to travelers.

Promotional vacation programs have existed in the hospitality industry for decades, allowing resorts to offer significantly discounted accommodations and vacation benefits to qualified travelers who agree to attend a scheduled resort presentation. While the model is well established, StayShare believes the technology supporting the customer experience can be significantly improved.

StayShare uses an integrated customer engagement platform combining artificial intelligence, automated communications, customer relationship management technology, appointment scheduling, and digital workflows. The goal is to create a more streamlined journey from a traveler's initial interest through purchase, scheduling, and vacation planning.

When a traveler expresses interest in a StayShare vacation opportunity, the technology can provide timely responses, deliver information, automate follow-up, and guide the traveler toward the appropriate next step. Customers can explore an offer independently online, purchase a vacation package, or connect with a live StayShare Vacation Specialist for personal assistance.

"AI and automation allow us to handle many parts of the process quickly and efficiently, while our Vacation Specialists are there when someone wants personal assistance," said Gregg. "We believe the combination creates a better experience."

A key objective of StayShare's technology strategy is reducing friction. Traditional promotional travel marketing can involve separate systems for advertising, lead management, phone calls, appointment scheduling, payments, confirmations, and pre-arrival communication. StayShare's approach brings more of that customer journey into a connected technology ecosystem.

AI and automation can assist with initial engagement, common questions, follow-up communications, appointment reminders, and directing travelers to relevant information. This allows StayShare's team to focus personal attention where human interaction provides the greatest value.

The technology also benefits resort partners. StayShare can track the customer journey from initial interest through scheduling and travel while gaining greater visibility into campaign performance. Engagement data can help identify where travelers leave the process and allow the company to improve messaging, follow-up, scheduling, and other parts of the customer experience.

With more than 30 years of combined vacation industry experience, the team behind StayShare understands both the traveler and resort sides of promotional travel. IntelliShare's technology brings modern customer engagement tools to that experience while preserving personal service.

"We see AI as a tool that can make people more effective, not make people unnecessary," Gregg said. "Technology can respond instantly and handle many things efficiently, but sometimes someone simply wants to talk to another person. Building an experience that can do both is where we see the opportunity."

As StayShare expands its resort relationships and destinations, IntelliShare plans to continue developing its technology with a focus on intelligent engagement, automation, operational efficiency, and customer experience.

About Us

StayShare Vacations, operated by IntelliShare LLC, connects travelers with specially priced vacation opportunities through resort and hospitality partnerships. StayShare combines promotional travel with AI-powered customer engagement technology, intelligent automation, and more than 30 years of combined vacation industry experience.

Where Every Stay Becomes a Story.

CONTACT:

@StayShareVacations