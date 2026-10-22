Tuya 3 Phase Energy Meter: Wifi, Zigbee & Home Assistant Guide

(MENAFN- GetNews) Xiamen, Fujian, China-October 22, 2026 A Tuya 3 phase energy meter allows users to monitor electricity consumption across three-phase electrical systems through the Tuya Smart or Smart Life ecosystem. Depending on the model, it can provide real-time measurements, historical energy data, and bidirectional monitoring for solar installations. These meters are used in homes with three-phase supplies, commercial buildings, workshops, and energy management projects. Choosing the right device depends on the wiring system, CT clamp configuration, connectivity, and the data required by your monitoring platform. How Does a Tuya 3 Phase Energy Meter Work? A three-phase energy meter measures electrical parameters across the phases of a power system. Depending on the device, measurements may include voltage, current, active power, power factor, and accumulated energy consumption in kWh. Many Tuya-compatible models use external current transformers (CT clamps) to measure current without routing the full load current through the meter. The meter then sends supported readings to the Tuya Smart or Smart Life app through WiFi or a compatible Zigbee gateway. For solar installations, models with bidirectional measurement can also track electricity flowing into and out of the monitored connection. Tuya 3 Phase WiFi Energy Meter vs Zigbee Both WiFi and Zigbee are available for Tuya-compatible energy monitoring, but their network requirements differ.

Feature Tuya WiFi Energy Meter Tuya Zigbee Energy Meter Connectivity 2.4GHz WiFi Zigbee network Gateway No separate Zigbee gateway Compatible Zigbee gateway required App Monitoring Tuya Smart / Smart Life Through a compatible Tuya gateway Typical Application Remote energy monitoring Zigbee-based smart home and building systems

A Tuya 3 phase WiFi energy meter is a practical option where WiFi coverage is reliable.

A Tuya Zigbee 3 phase energy meter may be preferable when the building already uses a Zigbee network for automation.

Before purchasing, check the exact model and gateway compatibility. Tuya support does not automatically guarantee compatibility with every third-party platform.

Tuya 3 Phase Energy Meter Options for Different Applications

Not every three-phase energy meter is designed for the same installation. Some monitor a single electrical supply, while others support multiple circuits, relay control, or additional connectivity.

OWON offers several Tuya-compatible WiFi energy meter models for different requirements.

Model Main Features Suitable Applications PC321 Three-phase CT monitoring, WiFi, bidirectional measurement Residential and commercial energy monitoring PC341 Three-phase main monitoring with up to 16 branch circuits Multi-circuit monitoring and building energy management PC473 DIN rail mounting, external CTs, dry-contact relay Energy monitoring with external equipment control PC4713 WiFi + Ethernet, external CTs, bidirectional monitoring, Home Assistant integration Solar systems, smart buildings, and energy management integration

These models serve different project needs.

For straightforward three-phase monitoring, the PC321 provides a compact CT-based option. The PC341 is better suited to installations where multiple branch circuits need to be measured.

The PC473 combines energy monitoring with dry-contact relay functionality, while the PC4713 provides additional network connectivity for projects requiring WiFi and Ethernet.

Check the specifications of the exact Tuya-compatible version before selecting a model.

Three-Phase Wiring: 3P3W vs 3P4W

One of the most important checks is the electrical wiring configuration.

Three-phase four-wire (3P4W) systems have three phase conductors and a neutral conductor.

Three-phase three-wire (3P3W) systems use three conductors without a neutral in the measured circuit.

A meter designed for 3P4W cannot automatically be assumed to support 3P3W or delta systems.

For example, the Tuya-compatible PC321-W-TY and PC4713-W-E-TY versions support three-phase four-wire monitoring. They should not be selected for a three-phase three-wire installation without checking for a suitable alternative.

Always review the wiring diagram before ordering or installing a meter.

Can a Tuya 3 Phase Energy Meter Work with Home Assistant?

Home Assistant can bring supported electricity measurements into a central dashboard alongside other connected devices.

However, Tuya 3 phase energy meter Home Assistant compatibility varies by model and integration method.

Before choosing a device, confirm whether the integration provides:



Total electricity consumption in kWh

Individual phase measurements

Import and export energy data, where supported Suitable energy entities for the Home Assistant Energy dashboard

For example, the OWON PC4713 Tuya version supports Home Assistant integration.

A device being recognized by Home Assistant does not necessarily mean every measurement is available. Check the supported data fields before deployment.

Using a Tuya Three-Phase Meter for Solar Monitoring

Three-phase meters with bidirectional measurement are useful for monitoring electricity imported from and exported to the grid.

In a solar installation, this can help users understand when the building draws electricity from the grid and when surplus energy is exported.

However, a meter installed at the grid connection measures the energy flowing through that point. It does not automatically measure total solar generation or total building consumption separately.

For those measurements, additional monitoring points may be necessary.

CT placement and orientation are therefore important parts of the installation.

5 Key Tips for Choosing a Tuya 3 Phase Energy Meter

1. Confirm the wiring system. Check whether the installation uses 3P4W or 3P3W and select a compatible meter.

2. Choose the correct CT clamps. Consider current rating, conductor diameter, and the number of measurement points.

3. Check WiFi or Zigbee requirements. Confirm network coverage, gateway compatibility, and installation conditions.

4. Verify platform integration. Check Tuya Smart, Smart Life, Home Assistant, and any additional communication requirements.

5. Match the meter to the application. Decide whether the project requires basic three-phase monitoring, multiple circuits, solar import/export measurement, or relay control.

For commercial projects, these checks can prevent compatibility problems and unnecessary installation changes.

Frequently Asked QuestionsDoes a Tuya 3 phase energy meter require a gateway?

WiFi models generally connect to a compatible WiFi network without a separate Zigbee gateway. Zigbee models require a compatible Zigbee gateway.

Is the PC321-Z-TY a Tuya Zigbee three-phase energy meter?

The PC321-Z-TY is a Zigbee variant associated with OWON's PC321 energy meter family. Its exact Tuya gateway compatibility, supported measurements, and configuration should be confirmed from the corresponding product documentation.

Can a Tuya 3 phase energy meter monitor solar power?

Yes, provided the meter supports bidirectional measurement and is installed in a suitable electrical configuration.

Does a Tuya energy meter support MQTT?

Tuya compatibility does not necessarily mean MQTT support. Some energy meter families offer separate MQTT-enabled versions. Check the communication protocol of the exact model.

Can a Tuya three-phase meter be installed on a DIN rail?

Yes. Some models support DIN rail mounting, including meters with external CT clamps. Confirm the mounting dimensions and installation requirements before purchasing.

Conclusion

A Tuya 3 phase energy meter can provide useful energy data for three-phase homes, commercial buildings, and solar installations.

The right choice depends on electrical compatibility, CT configuration, connectivity, and monitoring requirements. For projects involving multiple circuits or building management platforms, the available integration options are equally important.

OWON Technology manufactures WiFi and Zigbee smart energy meters, including CT-based and DIN rail solutions for OEM/ODM energy monitoring projects.

Explore OWON smart energy monitoring solutions to learn more about available configurations.

About US

OWON Technology (part of LILLIPUT Group) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Original Design Manufacturer specializing in the design and manufacture of electronic and IoT related products since 1993 offers both standard IoT products-including smart energy meters, smart thermostats, ZigBee devices-and custom IoT solutions for utilities, Telco's, cable operators, home builders, property management, contractors, system aggregators, and retail channels.