Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Forces Launch Massive Drone Attack On Sumy, Leaving Two People Injured

Russian Forces Launch Massive Drone Attack On Sumy, Leaving Two People Injured


Date: 2026-10-22 11:37:28

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Tonight, the enemy launched a massive attack on Sumy using strike UAVs. Unfortunately, some of the enemy drones reached their targets. Civilian infrastructure facilities in three different parts of the city came under targeted Russian strikes. Residential areas in Sumy's Kovpakivskyi district were also damaged,” the statement said.

According to Hryhorov, at least two people were preliminarily reported injured. Their condition is being clarified. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The aftermath of the enemy attack is still being dealt with.

Read also: Russian strike on Lozova market: Two killed, injury toll rises to 36

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian drones struck civilian transport in Sumy, injuring one person.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN22102026000193011044ID1111854058


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search