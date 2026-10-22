Russian Forces Launch Massive Drone Attack On Sumy, Leaving Two People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Tonight, the enemy launched a massive attack on Sumy using strike UAVs. Unfortunately, some of the enemy drones reached their targets. Civilian infrastructure facilities in three different parts of the city came under targeted Russian strikes. Residential areas in Sumy's Kovpakivskyi district were also damaged,” the statement said.

According to Hryhorov, at least two people were preliminarily reported injured. Their condition is being clarified. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The aftermath of the enemy attack is still being dealt with.

Russian strike on Lozova market: Two killed, injury toll rises to 36

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian drones struck civilian transport in Sumy, injuring one person.

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