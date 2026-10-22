

Senior Lecturer in Illustration and Animation, Adelaide University Conjoint Lecturer in Visual Communication Design, University of Newcastle

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Dr Ari Chand is a Illustrator/Visual Designer/Art Director, Art/Design Educator and Senior Lecturer in Illustration and Animation at the School of Art and Design, College of Creative Arts, Design and Humanities, at Adelaide University.

His expertise encompasses Illustration, Design, Animation (Visual Communication Design), Art Education and Creative Industries. His research evaluates sociological frameworks for design and illustration practice. His illustration practice comprises both traditional and digital techniques.

In 2019 his work was selected as a finalist in the #21 Dobell Drawing Prize (National Art School). In 2022 he was awarded an Emerging Scholar Award at the 16th Conference on Design Practices and Principles.

Ari's qualifications include a PhD (Design), Bachelor of Natural History Illustration (Hons Class1), and Bachelor of Fine Art/Bachelor of Teaching (Secondary) from the University of Newcastle. His illustration work is mainly comprised of traditional drawing, watercolour, ink, acrylic or digital illustration.

As a Singer-Songwriter he also In 2018 released is Album 13 Track Album entitled' High Tide' with Threebirds Records:

In 2022 He has been funded alongside Dr Andrew Howells, Dr Chloe Killen, Luke O'Donnel Mr Alex Barnes-Keoghan to establish a an International illustration Research Network with Professor Alan Male and Prof Mario Minichiello, with over 20 partner institutions.

In 2023 He has been funded alongside Dr Andrew Howells and Dr Chloe Killen to undertake project: Activating Artifacts: Reviving, reintroducing and recontextualising the illustrated work of Margaret Senior.

He is just finished working on a short-film project called 'Run Koala Run' with Dr James Calvert (People's Republic of Animation) on AI and Animation Production. > Officially selected for Flickerfest 2026; 9th Festival of Animation Berlin (FAB) 2026; Montreal International Animation Film Festival - ANIMAZE (2026), Adelaide Independent Film Festival (AIFF).



2026–present Senior Lecturer in Illustration and Animation, Adelaide University

2022–present Conjoint Lecturer in Visual Communication Design, University of Newcastle

2023–2025 Lecturer in Illustration and Animation, University of South Australia

2022–2022 Lecturer in Visual Communication Design, School of Humanities, Creative Industries and Social Sciences, University of Newcastle

2018–2021 Lecturer in Visual Communication Design, School of Creative Industries, University of Newcastle

2017–2018 Casual Academic, School of Creative Industries, University of Newcastle

2017–2018 Casual Academic, School of Education, University of Newcastle

2017–2017 Research Officer, Faculty of Education and Arts, University of Newcastle 2015–2015 Casual Academic, School of Design, Communication and Information Technology, University of Newcastle



2024 Certificate in Arts and Management, University of Bocconi.

2017 University of Newcastle, Doctorate of Philosophy(Design)

2012 University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Natural History Illustration(Honours)

2012 Qantm College, Screen and Animation- Completed Courses 2011 University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Teaching/Bachelor of Fine Art



2026 Margaret Senior OAM: Illustration as a tool for environmental communication and conservation, Australian Gardening History

2026 Running with the Machine: Gen AI use within the Animation Production of the Short-Film Run Koala Run, Animation Practice, Process and Production

2025 Visual Territories: Perspectives on Domain Knowledge Acquisition in Design for Health, ELEPHANT'S LEG II: CREATIVITY IN ACTION, Design Principles and Practice Imprint

2025 'Illustrated and written by...' The problems of peer review in illustration Research: exploring issues for non-tradition research., The 12th International Conference on Illustration and Animation

2025 Not Just Art Therapy: A Case Study Embedding a Design Practitioner in Youth Violence Intervention Program Narrate” (NNN), ELEPHANT'S LEG II: CREATIVITY IN ACTION, Design Principles and Practice Imprint

2025 ILLUSTRATED AND WRITTEN BY..., Curated by Ari Chand, Andrew Howells and Luke O'Donnell, International Association of Illustration Academics (IAIA), International Journal of Education through Art

2025 “All right, wise guy, where am I?”...AI and Animation Production: A convivial and pragmatic exploration of pre-/production and collaboration., The 12th International Conference on Illustration and Animation

2024 Illustration research: exploring the role of non-traditional research outcomes and exhibition, Design Principles and Practices: An International Journal Annual Review

2024 Illustration and Heritage, Rachel Emily Taylor (2024), Journal of Illustration

2023 Seeking Vision – Illustration: Showcasing + Reporting Creative Practice Research Outputs, NiTRO + Creative Matters 3

2023 Visual Accessibility: A Case Study Integrating Dyslexia in the Development of a Children s Book, Design Principles and Practices: An International Journal Annual Review

2023 Creative industries careers: shifting aspirations and pathways from high school to university-a NSW case study, AUSTRALIAN EDUCATIONAL RESEARCHER

2021 Visual borderlands: visuality, performance, fluidity and art-science learning, Educational Philosophy and Theory

2021 Developing a Designerly way of being, or at least trying, The Elephant's Leg: Adventures in the Creative Industries. Common Ground

2020 Creative Industries: Teacher perceptions of higher education study and job futures in regional and remote NSW, Australian Art Education

2018 Boundary Objects in the Visual Art-Science Learning Space, Australian Art Education

2018 Habitus, Tacit knowledge and Design practice: The context of the designer as Illustrator, University of Newcastle

2017 Creative Industries Careers: Re-imagining Regional and Remote Students opportunities, National Centre for Student Equity in Higher Education 2016 Breathing life into Character: conceptual tools for understanding the relationship between illustrator and character design, The International Journal of Arts Theory and History: Arts in Society Conference/ Common Ground Publishing



2026 Thriving Whyalla: Community Transitions and Storytelling Role: Researcher Funding Source: Whyalla City Council + Country Arts SA

2025 Run Koala Run - ASIFA-Hollywood Animation Educators Forum 2025-26 Faculty Grant Role: Researcher Funding Source: ASIFA-Hollywood Animation Educators Forum 2025-26 Faculty Grant

2024 Activating Artifacts: Reviving, reintroducing and recontextualising the illustrated work of Margaret Senior Role: Researcher Funding Source: University of Newcastle

2023 Visual Aids for Emergency Helicopter Rescue Role: Researcher Funding Source: HCISS Rapid Funding

2022 International Illustration Research Network Role: Lead Funding Source: University of Newcastle

2020 Singleton Laneways Activation Role: Researcher Funding Source: Singleton Council

2020 Drawing Education Network Role: Researcher Funding Source: University of Newcastle Australia 2017 Creative Industries Careers: Re-imagining Regional and Remote Students opportunities Role: Researcher Funding Source: Department of Education and Training



Visual Arts and Design Educators Association

Australasian Performing Right Association

NSW Institute of Teachers

Creativity in Higher Education Network

National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA)

Design Institute of Australia

Australian and New Zealand Communication Association (ANZCA)

Communication Design Educators Network (Aus.)

Illustration Educators

Society of Children's Books Writers and Illustrators

Illustrators Australia

Advance HE (Fellowship) Society of Animation Studies



Design History And Theory (120301)

Computer Gaming And Animation (190202)

Visual Communication Design (Incl. Graphic Design) (120307)

Visual Cultures (190104) Visual Arts And Crafts Not Elsewhere Classified (190599)

ExperienceEducationPublicationsGrants and ContractsProfessional MembershipsResearch AreasHonours

FHEA