Dortmund Launch Initiative To Keep Fans Away From Phones During Games

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

DUSSELDORF (Germany), Oct 23 (NNN-dpa) -- Borussia Dortmund want to encourage fans to put away their smartphones while watching games at the stadium and are releasing a new feature on their official app, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

The "Fan Mode" can be activated in the club's app on game days. When the feature is on, the app tracks the amount of time the screen is locked and fans earn points for every minute they go without using their phones.

During half-time, fans can use their devices, but must reactivate "Fan Mode" for the second half. The final whistle marks the end of the points-earning period.

Participants with the most points can win prizes, including autographed Dortmund jerseys and gift vouchers for the fan shop.

According to the club, nearly two-thirds of football fans in the stands regularly use their phones during matches.

"More and more fans are annoyed by selfies, streaming, and social media in the stands," reads a club statement about the new feature, which will be available from Saturday's Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Leave your smartphone in your pocket and enjoy the game with all your senses," the statement urged.

--NNN-dpa