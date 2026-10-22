Saudi-Led Coalition Says It Intercepted 11 Houthi Drones And A Ballistic Missile

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group said Thursday that its air defences intercepted and destroyed 11 drones and a ballistic missile, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The drones were intercepted over Riyadh, Medina, the Eastern Province and the southern region, while the ballistic missile was intercepted as it headed toward Najran in southwestern Saudi Arabia, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in statements posted on the social media platform X.

In its latest statement Thursday, the coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two drones launched toward the southern region.

Earlier, it reported the interception of four drones over Riyadh and Medina, one over Riyadh and four over the Eastern Province.

The statements did not provide details on where the drones were launched from or whether the interceptions caused damage or injuries.

The announcements came a day after Saudi authorities reported that four people had been killed in attacks in the country's Eastern Province.

Two died from falling debris after air defences thwarted an attempted drone strike on an Aramco oil facility, while two others were killed in an attack targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

The coalition also reported intercepting seven drones Wednesday, including one heading toward the southern region and six over Medina and the Eastern Province.

The latest developments come amid an ongoing escalation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group since July, alongside renewed fighting between the Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognised government.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since March 2015.

The group has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen since September 2014.

--NNN-ANADOLU