UP Schools Up To Class 12 Closed Today, 23 October, On Election Commission's Order: Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) Schools in 73 out of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh will be closed on Friday (October 23). No classes will be held for students up to 12th standard, Hindustan reported.

Several schools in Uttar Pradesh were ordered to remain shut in the wake of the elections to UP Legislative Council Block Teacher and Block Graduate (MLC). elections.

According to the order, classes from pre-primary to Class 12 at all council, government and non-government-aided and unaided schools. Non-government schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE and other boards will also remain shut on Friday.

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The holiday has been declared in each district on the orders of the Election Commission, the report added. The order states that there will be a special holiday on October 23rd due to the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

Instructions in this regard have been sent to the schools by the BSA and District School Inspectors, on the orders of the District Election Officer (i.e., the District Magistrate).

Voting will be held for 11 MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh. Voting centres have been set up in 72 of the 75 districts, including Noida and Ghaziabad. MLC elections have already been held in Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, and Unnao.

Elections will be held for five Block Graduate seats and six Block Teacher seats. Voting will begin at 8 AM today and will continue until 4 PM.

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The five graduate constituencies where elections will be held include the Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, and Allahabad-Jhansi graduate constituencies. The six teacher constituencies where elections will be held are Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Bareilly-Moradabad, and Gorakhpur-Faizabad.

A total of 1.418 million voters will decide the fate of 152 candidates.