67Th WSM In Manila Moves The APO Vision 2030 Into Action

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NPO Heads with guest of honor Kim Robert C. de Leon, Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management of the Philippines (seated, center), and APO Secretary-General Dr. Indra Pradana Singawinata (seated, fifth from right) during the 67th Workshop Meeting of Heads of National Productivity Organizations in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) convened its 67th Workshop Meeting of Heads of National Productivity Organizations (WSM) in Manila from 20 to 22 October 2026. The meeting brought together national productivity organization (NPO) Heads and delegates from APO member economies to review progress in implementing Strategic Partnership Program (SPP) Plan activities, exchange experiences, and consider proposals and updates on key APO programs and initiatives under the APO Vision 2030.

The meeting marked a further step in moving the SPP from planning to implementation. NPO Heads shared updates on their respective SPP Plan activities, including progress, approaches, challenges, lessons learned, and opportunities for closer cooperation. The WSM also reviewed SPP Plan activities in 2026 and planned activities for 2027.

The inaugural session featured opening remarks by the APO Director for the Philippines and Secretary of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development, Dr. Arsenio M. Balisacan; a statement by the APO Secretary-General, Dr. Indra Pradana Singawinata; and an inaugural address by guest of honor Kim Robert C. de Leon, Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management of the Philippines.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Balisacan emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and aligning APO initiatives with national priorities:“APO Vision 2030 sets our shared direction, while the Strategic Partnership Program, or SPP, provides a framework for initiatives aligned with national priorities.”

Dr. Indra highlighted SPP implementation as a key focus of the WSM, emphasizing its role in strengthening member ownership, making APO support more member focused, and improving the delivery of measurable results.

Manila holds an important place in the APO's history: It hosted the Second Asian Round Table Productivity Conference in 1960, where the draft convention that became the APO charter was adopted. On 14 April 1961, the Convention establishing the APO was signed in Manila by eight founding members, including the Philippines.

Reflecting on this history, Dr. Indra said,“As the APO celebrates its 65th anniversary this year, it is fitting that we return to Manila not only to reflect on our beginnings but also to consider how the organization should continue to evolve under the APO Vision 2030.”

Secretary de Leon placed the discussions in the broader context of the impact of productivity on people's lives. Emphasizing that productivity should ultimately translate into tangible improvements for citizens, he stated,“At the end of the day, the greatest achievement of productivity is prosperity that people can actually feel.”

The inaugural session also featured the launch of the APO Guidebook on Green Productivity, the presentation of an APO Accreditation Body certificate recognizing the reaccreditation of the Mongolian Productivity Organization Certification Body for a second term through 5 December 2030, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Department of Budget and Management and the Development Academy of the Philippines for the Public Financial Management Microcredentialing Program for Budget Officers and Analysts.

Other discussions covered the 2025 Annual Project Review, the performance of APO centers of excellence, the APO Liaison Officers' Meeting, and APO Genuine AI Action activities.

On the second day, delegates considered proposals and reports from the APO Secretariat on revisions to the APO Award Program, the proposed establishment of an APO training center, and updates to the APO Accreditation and Certification Program, as part of continuing efforts to strengthen institutional mechanisms under Vision 2030.

Discussions throughout the WSM reflected the priorities of Vision 2030, emphasizing member-driven programming, measurable results, and APO support aligned with member economy priorities.

About the APO

The APO is a regional intergovernmental organization dedicated to improving productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation. Established in 1961, the APO supports its member economies through policy advisory services, capacity building, and knowledge sharing to promote sustainable socioeconomic development.

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