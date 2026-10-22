Nine European Countries To Bring Jazz Traditions To Doha For Katara Festival

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Nine European countries will bring their distinctive jazz traditions to Doha next month as Katara marks the 10th anniversary of its European Jazz Festival with four days of performances celebrating cultural diversity and musical collaboration.

The festival, organised by Katara Cultural Village, will run from November 4-7, featuring Italy, Austria, France, Finland, Malta, Hungary, Spain, Germany and Cyprus, alongside the Qatar Music Academy.

The programme will bring together diverse musical styles, blending jazz with classical, folk, pop and contemporary music, while exploring influences from different cultural traditions.

Announcing the programme at a press conference in Hall 32, Katara general manager Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti said that the 10th edition marked a significant milestone in the festival's history, having established itself as a platform for cultural and artistic exchange.

He said that the festival reflects Katara's belief that music is a universal language that brings cultures together and transcends borders.

The participation of nine European countries, alongside the Qatar Music Academy, highlights the richness of musical traditions and the strength of cultural partnerships between Katara and the participating countries' embassies, he added.

Prof Dr al-Sulaiti also emphasised Katara's commitment to promoting intercultural dialogue and strengthening its position as a meeting point for cultures and a platform for artistic creativity and human connection.

He commended the participating embassies, the Qatar Music Academy and other partners for their contributions, while praising the media's role in promoting cultural events.

Ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from the participating countries attended the press conference, including Paolo Toschi of Italy, Erika Bernhard of Austria, Juha Mustonen of Finland, Arnaud Pescheux of France and Maria Camilleri Calleja of Malta.

Other attendees included David Ambros, chargé d'affaires at the Hungarian embassy; Teresa Puertas, deputy head of mission at the Spanish embassy; Kirsten Vasin, head of the Cultural Section at the German embassy; Jenny Georgiadi, representative of the Cypriot embassy; and Zlatan Fazlic, director of the Qatar Music Academy.

The ambassadors and diplomatic representatives lauded Katara's role in hosting cultural initiatives and promoting dialogue and understanding among peoples.

They described the festival as an example of European cooperation in the arts, bringing different musical traditions together through a shared artistic experience.

Their countries' contributions will combine jazz with classical, folk and contemporary music, drawing on a range of cultural influences, from the heritage of Italian cinema to modern musical expressions.

The representatives also highlighted music's role in overcoming linguistic and cultural barriers and strengthening friendship and cultural exchange.

The festival's programme will feature performances exploring the intersection of jazz and Italian cinema heritage, alongside interpretations combining jazz with classical and folk music.

Other acts will draw on influences from different cultures, while Finland's participation will mark 100 years since jazz arrived in the country.

The line-up will also include performances blending jazz with contemporary world music and poetic expression, as well as combinations of jazz, pop, folk music and French chanson.

Other acts will incorporate Latin rhythms, showcasing how different musical genres interact.

The festival will open on November 4 at 6.30pm with a performance by the Qatar Music Academy, bringing together well-known classical jazz compositions with Arabic and Latin musical styles.

Guest instructors and students will perform pieces that blend jazz rhythms with Arabic musical expressions, incorporating the ney and Arabic percussion to fuse musical traditions.

The Qatari Youth Choir will also join the opening performance to present two songs, bringing the total number of performers on stage to 40 musicians.

The performance will highlight the meeting of Qatari and Arabic music with international musical traditions.

Katara has invited the public and music enthusiasts to attend the festival on November 4-7 and experience a programme that celebrates music as a bridge between cultures and a means of fostering human connection and intercultural dialogue.

European Jazz Festival cultural diversity Katara Cultural Village musical collaboration