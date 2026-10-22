Korean Culture Boom Opens Doors For Businesses In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The growing appetite for Korean products in Qatar is on display at City Center Doha, where 17 local vendors and 30 Korean companies are showcasing food, skincare, electrical goods and lifestyle products at the Korean Shopping Festival 2026.

The Republic of Korea's ambassador to Qatar Hong Jeepio said that the festival, running until Saturday (October 24), forms part of efforts to bring Korean products and culture closer to the local community.

“There are a lot of things and items which Korea has to offer,” he said in an interview with Gulf Times.“Not only skincare and food products, but also electrical goods.”

The envoy said the products offer more than commercial value, giving visitors a chance to learn about Korea and its blade-->

“I think these items bring us closer together,” he said, encouraging residents to visit the festival and experience what Korea has to offer.

For Juyoung Lee, a Qatar-based business owner who has lived in the country since 1984, the growing interest in Korean culture marks a significant change from his childhood.

He said his family opened its business in 2005, driven by his father's vision of introducing Korean culture to Qatar.

“Actually, I grew up here for most of my life, since 1984,” he said, recalling a time when many residents were unfamiliar with Korea.

“When I was growing up here, most of the people here didn't know where Korea was,” Lee said.“Nowadays, you see non-Korean people speaking some Korean. And they know a lot more music and drama, more than me.”

He said his business sells products popular in Korea, and changing consumer preferences have helped broaden the market.

Lee also highlighted the value of events such as the shopping festival in introducing businesses to potential customers.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” he said.“It opens up... many people get introduced in this way.”

Looking ahead, Lee expects demand to continue growing, particularly as Korean food products become more accessible to international consumers.

“Nowadays, especially if you look at some food items, it's tailored to more international people, non-Koreans,” he said.“It's definitely going to grow year after year, I think, for a very long time.”

City Center Doha lifestyle products culture