Qatar's Higher Education Community Shapes Future Of Support For Nation's University Students

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Higher education institutions across Qatar have signalled a shared commitment to providing the nation's university students with the services and support systems that help them excel, at the inaugural edition of a conference held under the patronage of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and hosted by Qatar Foundation (QF).

The Qatar Higher Education Student Affairs and Services Conference, which took place at Multaqa (Education City Student Centre), saw university leaders and representatives explore how their students are currently supported beyond the lecture hall and the laboratory – from wellbeing and accessibility to leadership and career development opportunities – and how collaboration can elevate their university experience even further.

The Qatar Higher Education Student Affairs and Services Consortium was formed this year, with the QF instrumental in its establishment, and its board represents 11 institutions.

Its goal, outlined at the conference, is“to help us serve our students better, and together”.

Speaking at the conference – which saw a panel of students share their experiences and perspectives – higher education leaders from the QF emphasised how Qatar can create its own model for ensuring its students have the best university experience possible, rather than importing practices from elsewhere, if ideas and knowledge are shared across its education landscape.

Dr Abdulnassir al-Tamimi, executive director of Student Services within the QF's Higher Education division and newly appointed chair of the consortium, spoke about how students' needs are changing rapidly beyond the classroom as well as within it, whether it is mental health challenges, artificial intelligence (AI) changing the way they learn, financial pressures, or uncertainty about whether jobs will be available when they graduate.

He emphasised how these challenges extend far beyond the classroom, meaning the work of those involved in student affairs and services matters more than ever.

“Qatar has invested significantly in education, bringing together a remarkable diversity of institutions, people, and ideas,” Dr al-Tamimi told the conference.“We should not simply look elsewhere for good ideas or best practice. We should collaborate, innovate, and help to create the next best practice here in Qatar.”

“However, we cannot do that effectively if we work in isolation,” he said.“There is tremendous knowledge across all our institutions. Imagine what becomes possible when we can connect all that knowledge, experience, and creativity.”

“That is why this consortium matters,” Dr al-Tamimi added.“It gives us a platform to learn from one another, develop our professionals, share research and good practice, create communities of practice, and find solutions to challenges we all share.”

Among the aims of the Qatar Higher Education Student Affairs and Services Consortium is to provide year-round professional development and a professional certification for those working in the field of student affairs in Qatar, with the practices it develops and enables potentially being shared with higher education institutions elsewhere in the region – reflecting Qatar's role as a regional driver of educational quality and innovation.

“A student's university experience is shaped by much more than what happens in the classroom,” said Francisco Marmolejo, president of Higher Education and Education at the QF.“It is shaped by whether they feel they belong, whether they are supported when they face challenges, whether they have opportunities to discover their strengths, develop their leadership, build relationships, and prepare themselves for life beyond university.”

“Creating that experience requires committed professionals across many areas of our institutions, and it requires collaboration,” he said.

“Collectively, there is an extraordinary amount of knowledge, experience, and creativity across Qatar's higher education institutions,” Marmolejo added.“And when we come together around issues that affect students across our campuses, our collective impact can be far greater than anything we can achieve individually.”

“Qatar has created a unique higher education environment,” he said.“We now have an opportunity to make it even more connected, collaborative, innovative, and student-centred. Because, while our institutions may be different, our purpose brings us together: our students, our community, and the future of Qatar.”

In his keynote address, Dr Hassan Rashid al-Derham, founder and vice chairman of Barzan University College in Qatar, positioned student affairs and student services as integral to education and the development of human potential.

His central message is the importance of learning from global experience while building an approach rooted in Qatar's values and context, with students being active partners in shaping their educational experience so that it is designed with them, not simply for them.

Dr al-Derham proposed four commitments for the Qatar Higher Education Student Affairs and Services Consortium: build a lasting professional community, share practices and develop common frameworks, invest in professional development and wellbeing, and establish a shared evidence base on the student experience in Qatar.

MoEHE Qatar Foundation Multaqa