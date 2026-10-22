EU Seeks Stronger Qatar Cooperation On Security, Trade And Energy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The European Union (EU) is seeking to turn its partnership with Qatar into practical co-operation across defence technology, artificial intelligence (AI), energy security, trade, and visa liberalisation, its ambassador to Doha has said.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum, Antonino Maggiore said the two sides are working to translate their shared interests into concrete initiatives, with negotiations on a strategic partnership agreement providing a framework for closer engagement.

“We need to structure our co-operation,” he said.“We need to operationalise this co-operation because, as I said, it's based on a convergence of principles. With principles, we need implementation.”

One forthcoming initiative is an EU-Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) seminar on defence technology and AI, scheduled for Doha on December 3.

The event aims to bring defence industries from the EU's 27 member states together with their Qatari counterparts and representatives from across the Gulf.

Maggiore said the EU could provide a platform for industries from its member states to interact with partners in Qatar and the wider region.

“These fields, security and defence and AI technology, are important in the partnership with Qatar,” he said, describing the seminar as part of efforts to develop cooperation in areas of growing strategic importance.

The initiative comes amid wider discussions on how Qatar and the EU can respond to changing security challenges, strengthen technological capabilities and establish practical channels for collaboration.

Asked about Qatar's growing role in international diplomacy and mediation, Maggiore lauded the country's contribution to efforts to address regional crises and other international issues.

“We commend, allow me to say, very, very much the prominent role of Qatar in mediation, also in the ongoing crisis in the region, but on so many other dossiers and so many other tables where Qatar is showing to be a global player of mediation and diplomacy,” he said.

He pointed to the Doha Forum in December as another opportunity to demonstrate Qatar's diplomatic role, adding that the EU wanted to strengthen co-operation on mediation, maritime security, respect for international law and security.

The ambassador said the strategic partnership agreement under negotiation with Qatar would help organise co-operation across these areas, alongside separate initiatives designed to deliver tangible outcomes.

Economic engagement is another priority, particularly support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), investment and start-ups.

During a media Q&A session, Maggiore outlined plans for a business council that would bring together chambers of commerce from EU member states, corresponding Qatari entities, and European institutions.

A second component would build on the existing European Enterprise Network, which connects European businesses and SMEs and works with partners in non-EU countries.

“We want to support exchanges, investments, start-ups, youth,” he said.“Both big investments and also to SMEs. SMEs are cornerstones of the European Union.”

He said smaller businesses could benefit from structured support and connections that larger multinational companies often already have, adding that the EU saw considerable potential for closer economic ties with Qatar.

Trade is also part of the strategic partnership agreement discussions with Qatar and at the GCC level.

Energy remains central to the relationship.

Maggiore said he recently met Qatar's minister of state for energy and stressed that dialogue on energy co-operation continues with the European Commission and EU member states.

He described Qatar's liquefied natural gas (LNG) as being of“strategic importance for the EU”, adding that Brussels is fully aware of its significance.

Maggiore also praised Qatar's engagement to maintain supplies and avoid unnecessary disruption, acknowledging the impact of the regional situation on production facilities.

“We are very pleased that Qatar is doing everything that is possible to maintain its engagement,” he said.

People-to-people ties and mobility are another area under discussion, the envoy said, with the EU working towards possible visa liberalisation for Qatari nationals.

Maggiore said the postponement of the EU-GCC summit, originally scheduled for October 24, would not affect the momentum of discussions on visas or the wider strategic partnership.

“The work is ongoing with, I would say, priority from our side,” he said, adding that meetings were taking place in Brussels with GCC countries and EU member states, which are responsible for issuing visas.“This is a priority for us, and it's something we are working on very intensively.”

On the wider regional situation, Maggiore said that the Gulf and Europe shared concerns about instability and the threat of escalation.

He reiterated the EU's support for dialogue, de-escalation, international law and a two-state solution to the Palestinian question.

The envoy also reaffirmed the EU's opposition to illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

He highlighted its humanitarian assistance to Palestine, while acknowledging that differences among member states could complicate the development of a common position.

Maggiore said the EU is ready to play a role in initiatives aimed at stabilisation, while recognising that other international actors also had a part to play.

He said the challenge for Qatar and the EU now is to build on political dialogue and shared interests by turning them into sustained co-operation across security, energy, business, and diplomacy.

European Union energy security Global Security Forum